https://sputniknews.com/20220912/report-recession-in-europe-may-actually-be-positive-for-us-1100662721.html
Report: Recession in Europe ‘May Actually Be Positive’ for US
Report: Recession in Europe ‘May Actually Be Positive’ for US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US could benefit from a recession in Europe, which could come as a result of a reduction in Russian gas supplies, but will suffer if... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T02:55+0000
2022-09-12T02:55+0000
2022-09-12T02:52+0000
americas
us
russia
ukraine crisis
us economy
recession
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102986/60/1029866006_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_c441683e7d7dd3e59fbccb634a936c44.jpg
A senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the outlet the impact of a European recession on the US would likely be "modest and manageable" since trade with Europe account for less than 1% of US gross domestic product. The estimate comes from data compiled by the US Treasury Department and Council of Economic Advisers.However, the newspaper warned on Sunday that while the US produces enough of its own natural gas and would not be much impacted by a reduction in Russian gas exports, a complete shutdown of Russian oil exports would seriously harm the US economy."If Europe plunges into a depression after Russia shuts off energy exports and oil rises to $150 a barrel - there’s a possible impact to the US there that’s really bad," Matthew J. Slaughter, an economist at Dartmouth College, told the outlet.Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the newspaper that gasoline prices would go back over the record $5 a gallon almost overnight if Russia refuses to export oil.G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country due to its special operation in Ukraine. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.
https://sputniknews.com/20220909/treasury-us-to-maintain-ban-on-russian-oil-imports-even-after-implementation-of-price-cap-on-crude--1100621727.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102986/60/1029866006_110:0:1931:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_38e4cd4fc2f821e9d627f4456673c9ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, ukraine crisis, us economy, recession, europe
us, russia, ukraine crisis, us economy, recession, europe
Report: Recession in Europe ‘May Actually Be Positive’ for US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US could benefit from a recession in Europe, which could come as a result of a reduction in Russian gas supplies, but will suffer if Moscow refuses to export oil, the Washington Post reports citing sources.
A senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the outlet the impact of a European recession on the US would likely be "modest and manageable" since trade with Europe account for less than 1% of US gross domestic product. The estimate comes from data compiled by the US Treasury Department and Council of Economic Advisers.
"We’re in such a perverse situation here it may actually be positive," Dean Baker, an economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told the Post.
However, the newspaper warned on Sunday that while the US produces enough of its own natural gas and would not be much impacted by a reduction in Russian gas exports, a complete shutdown of Russian oil exports would seriously harm the US economy.
"If Europe plunges into a depression after Russia shuts off energy exports and oil rises to $150 a barrel - there’s a possible impact to the US there that’s really bad," Matthew J. Slaughter, an economist at Dartmouth College, told the outlet.
Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the newspaper that gasoline prices would go back over the record $5 a gallon almost overnight if Russia refuses to export oil.
"The economy can’t digest $5 a gallon — that would be overwhelming," Zandi warned.
G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country due to its special operation in Ukraine.
The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.