https://sputniknews.com/20220912/report-recession-in-europe-may-actually-be-positive-for-us-1100662721.html

Report: Recession in Europe ‘May Actually Be Positive’ for US

Report: Recession in Europe ‘May Actually Be Positive’ for US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US could benefit from a recession in Europe, which could come as a result of a reduction in Russian gas supplies, but will suffer if... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T02:55+0000

2022-09-12T02:55+0000

2022-09-12T02:52+0000

americas

us

russia

ukraine crisis

us economy

recession

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102986/60/1029866006_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_c441683e7d7dd3e59fbccb634a936c44.jpg

A senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the outlet the impact of a European recession on the US would likely be "modest and manageable" since trade with Europe account for less than 1% of US gross domestic product. The estimate comes from data compiled by the US Treasury Department and Council of Economic Advisers.However, the newspaper warned on Sunday that while the US produces enough of its own natural gas and would not be much impacted by a reduction in Russian gas exports, a complete shutdown of Russian oil exports would seriously harm the US economy."If Europe plunges into a depression after Russia shuts off energy exports and oil rises to $150 a barrel - there’s a possible impact to the US there that’s really bad," Matthew J. Slaughter, an economist at Dartmouth College, told the outlet.Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the newspaper that gasoline prices would go back over the record $5 a gallon almost overnight if Russia refuses to export oil.G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country due to its special operation in Ukraine. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.

https://sputniknews.com/20220909/treasury-us-to-maintain-ban-on-russian-oil-imports-even-after-implementation-of-price-cap-on-crude--1100621727.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, ukraine crisis, us economy, recession, europe