Queen Consort Camilla 'to Look After Elizabeth II's Horses'
Queen Consort Camilla 'to Look After Elizabeth II’s Horses'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Consort Camilla is likely to take care of the horses that were owned by late Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported on Monday.
Although King Charles III will formally inherit the Sandringham stables and Ascot racecourse, it is expected that his wife Camilla, known for her love of horses and racing, will take care of the royal horses, The Times reported.The horses will not change the colors in which they race. According to the newspaper, despite the fact that Charles III has his own colors, the horses will keep colors owned by Elizabeth II and her father before her - a purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, and a black velvet cap with gold trim.UK media have also speculated on the fate of Elizabeth II's corgi dogs. On Sunday, Evening Standard reported that a spokesperson for Prince Andrew, who was previously accused of rape and stripped of a number of titles, confirmed that he would take care of the dogs.On September 8, Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/corgi-parade-incoming-to-honor-late-british-queen-elizabeth-ii--her-love-of-dogs-1100642468.html
Queen Consort Camilla 'to Look After Elizabeth II's Horses'

18:29 GMT 12.09.2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2011 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II strokes one of her horses during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Consort Camilla is likely to take care of the horses that were owned by late Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported on Monday.
Although King Charles III will formally inherit the Sandringham stables and Ascot racecourse, it is expected that his wife Camilla, known for her love of horses and racing, will take care of the royal horses, The Times reported.
The horses will not change the colors in which they race. According to the newspaper, despite the fact that Charles III has his own colors, the horses will keep colors owned by Elizabeth II and her father before her - a purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, and a black velvet cap with gold trim.
UK media have also speculated on the fate of Elizabeth II's corgi dogs. On Sunday, Evening Standard reported that a spokesperson for Prince Andrew, who was previously accused of rape and stripped of a number of titles, confirmed that he would take care of the dogs.
On September 8, Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.
