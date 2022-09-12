https://sputniknews.com/20220912/putin-wests-blitzkrieg-tactics-failed-as-russia-promptly-implemented-protective-measures-1100678612.html

Putin: West's Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed as Russia Promptly Implemented Protective Measures

Putin: West's Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed as Russia Promptly Implemented Protective Measures

Western countries slapped harsh sanctions on Russia's businesses, economy, media, sports and even culture shortly after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

russia

vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the country is coping with pressure from the West, having promptly implemented protective measures in the economy. According to him, the West’s Blitzkrieg tactics with respect to Russia had failed to work.He stressed the need for Russia to stick to its logic and resolve its tasks amid actions by what he described as “ill-wishers.”“We see that the actions of our, to put it mildly, ill-wishers are largely unpredictable and impulsive in many respects. Their actions are clearly unprofessional and therefore impulsive, which means that we must work in line with our logic, keep the initiative, and not just react to some unfriendly steps, but to consistently resolve our tasks in the economy, social sphere, and infrastructure,” Putin emphasized.The Russian president also said that the condition of the country’s budget is currently better than in many G20 countries and BRICS nations."The rapid adoption of large-scale anti-crisis measures, as well as stability and strength of the Russian economy in the face of external challenges is largely the result of our responsible macroeconomic policy in previous years. That’s why the condition of the Russian budget is now significantly better than in the economies of most G20 countries and those of our friends in BRICS nations”, Putin added.

