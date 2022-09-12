'On Me 'Ead Yer Maj!' Web Mocks UK PM Liz Truss' Awkward Curtsy to New King
© AP Photo / Yui MokBritain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss
© AP Photo / Yui Mok
Some have found Liz Truss bowing and scraping before the new British monarch, King Charles III, ironic, given her desire as a young Liberal Democrat activist to abolish the monarchy and make Britain a republic.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ridiculed online for her awkward curtsy to newly-proclaimed King Charles III.
Twitter users piled in on the newly-appointed PM over the TV footage of her swift duck of the head and gawky crouch as she met the mourning monarch on Friday.
Mischievous meme-makers matted her onto a football-pitch background to show her heading an incoming ball.
What am I? A fucking joke to you people? pic.twitter.com/el2ZibcA7B— Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 10, 2022
Another bit of photoshopping transformed Truss into comedian Harry Enfield's comic character Kevin the moody teenager.
© Parody Liz Truss/TwitterA Twitter parody account of British PM Liz Truss shows her as Kevin the teenager, one of comedian Harry Enfield's characters
A Twitter parody account of British PM Liz Truss shows her as Kevin the teenager, one of comedian Harry Enfield's characters
Another picked up on the slightly sinister look on the new PM's face in the now famous video, tacking on the voiceover to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.
© Parody Liz Truss/TwitterMeme ridiculing British PM Liz Truss' facial expression as she curtsies to King Charles III, evoking the Michael Jackson song 'Thriller'
Meme ridiculing British PM Liz Truss' facial expression as she curtsies to King Charles III, evoking the Michael Jackson song 'Thriller'
"On the head my son!" pic.twitter.com/T07fqqK3rt— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) September 10, 2022
I'm not sure we should be mocking Liz Truss for her medical condition which causes her to be unable to curtsy.— Neal Underwood (@neal_sousbois) September 12, 2022
A video of a youthful Truss from her days as a Liberal Democrat and opponent of the monarchy has also been doing the rounds.
Why was I so much more likeable when I was a student? pic.twitter.com/Pu83gDRkYd— Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 6, 2022
Truss had an audience with Charles' mother Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, where she was invited to form a new government following Boris Johnson's formal resignation. That was two days before the Queen passed away after 70 years on the British throne.