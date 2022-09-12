https://sputniknews.com/20220912/on-me-ead-yer-maj-web-mocks-uk-pm-liz-truss-awkward-curtsy-to-new-king-1100680644.html

'On Me 'Ead Yer Maj!' Web Mocks UK PM Liz Truss' Awkward Curtsy to New King

'On Me 'Ead Yer Maj!' Web Mocks UK PM Liz Truss' Awkward Curtsy to New King

Some have found Liz Truss bowing and scraping before the new British monarch, King Charles III, ironic, given her desire as a young Liberal Democrat activist... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T15:31+0000

2022-09-12T15:31+0000

2022-09-12T15:31+0000

liz truss

viral

uk

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100682726_0:0:2777:1563_1920x0_80_0_0_aa445423b0d4f4a7f55b5ce0e9bc90c1.jpg

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ridiculed online for her awkward curtsy to newly-proclaimed King Charles III.Twitter users piled in on the newly-appointed PM over the TV footage of her swift duck of the head and gawky crouch as she met the mourning monarch on Friday.Mischievous meme-makers matted her onto a football-pitch background to show her heading an incoming ball. Another bit of photoshopping transformed Truss into comedian Harry Enfield's comic character Kevin the moody teenager.Another picked up on the slightly sinister look on the new PM's face in the now famous video, tacking on the voiceover to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.A video of a youthful Truss from her days as a Liberal Democrat and opponent of the monarchy has also been doing the rounds.Truss had an audience with Charles' mother Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, where she was invited to form a new government following Boris Johnson's formal resignation. That was two days before the Queen passed away after 70 years on the British throne.

https://sputniknews.com/20220911/pm-truss-knew-about-queens-imminent-death-before-commons-energy-crisis-address-report-says-1100652391.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

liz truss, uk, king charles iii