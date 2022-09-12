https://sputniknews.com/20220912/oil-output-in-us-most-prolific-shale-basin-permian-to-hit-record-highs-in-october---eia-1100698565.html

Oil Output in US Most Prolific Shale Basin Permian to Hit Record Highs in October - EIA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Crude oil production in the Permian, the most prolific US shale basin, is expected to hit all-time highs in October, the monthly...

Some 66,000 barrels per day are expected to be added to Permian production as a whole, the report indicated. In its last forecast, the EIA said the top US shale basin was expected to produce 5.408 million barrels for September.Shale oil is a type of unconventional oil found in shale formations that must be hydraulically fractured to extract the oil.Shale output in the Bakken, the second major producing oil field, is expected to reach its highest output since November 2020, adding an estimated 21,000 barrels per day in October.Eagle Ford, another key shale basin, is anticipated to reach its highest level since April 2020, adding 26,000 barrels per day.

