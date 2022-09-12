https://sputniknews.com/20220912/netherlands-main-airport-asks-airlines-to-cancel-flights-due-to-lack-of-staff---photos-videos-1100690597.html

Netherlands' Main Airport Asks Airlines to Cancel Flights Due to Lack of Staff - Photos, Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands' main airport, Schiphol, located near Amsterdam, asked several airlines on Monday to cancel flights due to a shortage of... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

This is not the first time the airport was forced to take such a measure. This summer, Schiphol canceled hundreds of flights due to a lack of staff and even imposed a passenger flow limit to avoid queues.Global airports and airlines have struggled to operate amid labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a huge number of jobs have been cut in the face of border closures, which has eventually led to significant disruptions in airport operations. Moreover, Western sanction against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine have resulted in inflation and subsequent job cuts, low wages and the deterioration of working conditions.

