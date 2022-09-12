International
Moscow to Host EcwaExpo and WasteEcoExpo Events on September 13-15
Moscow to Host EcwaExpo and WasteEcoExpo Events on September 13-15
15:56 GMT 12.09.2022
Two grand events, EcwaExpo for water technology and WasteEcoExpo for waste management, will be held in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries expected to demonstrate their designs and production in the Russian capital.During the events, which takes place at the Crocus Expo center, participants will offer new solutions to replace the products of western companies that left the Russian market this year.The agenda of the Expo includes government support measures, new sources of financing for infrastructure projects, consolidation of domestic businesses to adapt to changing socio-economic conditions, the possibility of parallel import of technology and equipment, as well as the search for new partners and optimization of supply chains. In addition, experts will raise the issue of new methods to improve the efficiency of building environmental facilities, as well as transforming the waste market.The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on September 13.
Moscow to Host EcwaExpo and WasteEcoExpo Events on September 13-15

15:56 GMT 12.09.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Visitors at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Multiple officials, business leaders, and experts in the fields of ecology, water supply and waste disposal from various Russian regions will be present to share their experience and discuss the industries’ most pressing issues.
Two grand events, EcwaExpo for water technology and WasteEcoExpo for waste management, will be held in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries expected to demonstrate their designs and production in the Russian capital.
During the events, which takes place at the Crocus Expo center, participants will offer new solutions to replace the products of western companies that left the Russian market this year.
The agenda of the Expo includes government support measures, new sources of financing for infrastructure projects, consolidation of domestic businesses to adapt to changing socio-economic conditions, the possibility of parallel import of technology and equipment, as well as the search for new partners and optimization of supply chains.
In addition, experts will raise the issue of new methods to improve the efficiency of building environmental facilities, as well as transforming the waste market.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on September 13.
