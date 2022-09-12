International
India
Maharashtra Opposition Party's Key Figure Storms Out of National Convention, Sparks Rumors of Rift
Maharashtra Opposition Party's Key Figure Storms Out of National Convention, Sparks Rumors of Rift
Former Maharashtra Deputy State Chief Ajit Pawar, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar have sometimes shared an uneasy relationship. In... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
Ajit Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in India's Maharashtra State Legislature, stormed out of his Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national convention, held in Delhi on Sunday. It sparked rumors of a rift within a key opposition party, several media outlets reported.Since Ajit Pawar left the dais without speaking to party workers in the national capital, the rumor mills have been buzzing in Maharashtra that he's sulking due to the importance given to Jayant Patil, the state unit chief in the party's affairs.Ajit Pawar exited the stage minutes after Patil was allowed to address party workers ahead of him despite Pawar being regarded as among the top three leaders in the NCP.While 81-year-old Sharad Pawar is the national head of the party, Ajit has often pitched himself as his heir apparent. Ajit happens to be his nephew.On the other hand, Sharad Pawar's elder daughter Supriya Sule, who is a Member of Parliament, is also reportedly vying for that position. The NCP chief, however, hasn't announced the name of his successor, at least just yet.Ajit Pawar's open act of defiance came after Patil showed his displeasure against his elevation as the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra's legislature.Reportedly Patil was eager to take over the position and had even put forward his wish in front of Sharad Pawar, the party chief. But eventually, it was Ajit Pawar (Sharad's nephew) who was named the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.After the NCP's national executive meeting at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in Delhi held Sunday evening, reporters asked Ajit Pawar to explain his move of leaving the stage without addressing the party cadres. "Everyone was curious (to speak at the national convention). I will speak in Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar told reporters in response.
Maharashtra Opposition Party's Key Figure Storms Out of National Convention, Sparks Rumors of Rift

08:19 GMT 12.09.2022
Former Maharashtra Deputy State Chief Ajit Pawar, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar have sometimes shared an uneasy relationship. In 2019, Ajit revolted against his party and went on to form the government with BJP before being forced to make a dramatic U-turn to join hands with the Shiv Sena and Congress parties.
