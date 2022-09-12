LIVE UPDATES: Kherson Well-Defended by Russian Troops, No Threat to City or Region, Authorities Say

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, as Kiev intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. In response to the op, the US, Britain, and the European Union have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Previously, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporozhye NPP, had to shut down its last operating power unit to prevent any possible emergencies due to continuous shelling by Ukrainian troops. In the meantime, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed the need for the implementation of a safe zone around the power plant.
08:14 GMT 12.09.2022
Germany's Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Crosses Russia's 'Red Line', Ambassador Warns