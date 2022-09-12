International
Lavrov Meets With Hamas Delegation in Moscow
Lavrov Meets With Hamas Delegation in Moscow
Lavrov Meets With Hamas Delegation in Moscow

17:33 GMT 12.09.2022
© Sputnik / Russia's Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with a delegation of Palestinian movement Hamas, headed by political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh, in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"On September 12, … Lavrov hosted … Haniyeh, who is in Moscow as the head of the delegation of this Palestinian movement. During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the development of the situation in the Middle East region with an emphasis on the Palestinian issue," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian side stressed the importance of restoring Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the need to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on a generally recognized international legal basis, following the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is the president's special representative for the Middle East and Africa, also held detailed consultations with the Hamas delegation.
