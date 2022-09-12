https://sputniknews.com/20220912/lavrov-meets-with-hamas-delegation-in-moscow-1100693828.html

Lavrov Meets With Hamas Delegation in Moscow

Lavrov Meets With Hamas Delegation in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with a delegation of Palestinian movement Hamas, headed by political bureau chairman Ismail... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T17:33+0000

2022-09-12T17:33+0000

2022-09-12T17:33+0000

world

russia

middle east

sergei lavrov

hamas

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097886421_0:0:2917:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_8e1db7969f4794a29f46f777b2df46ce.jpg

"On September 12, … Lavrov hosted … Haniyeh, who is in Moscow as the head of the delegation of this Palestinian movement. During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the development of the situation in the Middle East region with an emphasis on the Palestinian issue," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian side stressed the importance of restoring Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the need to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on a generally recognized international legal basis, following the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative.Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is the president's special representative for the Middle East and Africa, also held detailed consultations with the Hamas delegation.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, middle east, sergei lavrov, hamas, palestine