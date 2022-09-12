International
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW
US Vice President Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter is a knitwear designer and artist who made her debut in the modeling world in 2021.
Fashion designer-turned model Ella Emhoff, who is US Vice President Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, has left everyone blown away by walking the runway with bare breasts in a revealing outfit by renowned designer Prabal Gurung at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show.Emhoff turned many heads during the Spring/Summer 2023 show as she donned a sheer green scarf-style top which wrapped around her neck and left one of her breasts exposed. She paired it with a black mini skirt, matching gloves and strappy heels.Last year, Emhoff hogged the headlines by signing up with the modeling agency IMG and has strutted for many high-end brands.
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW

12:20 GMT 12.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISS
US artist Ella Emhoff arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISS
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
US Vice President Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter is a knitwear designer and artist who made her debut in the modeling world in 2021.
Fashion designer-turned model Ella Emhoff, who is US Vice President Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, has left everyone blown away by walking the runway with bare breasts in a revealing outfit by renowned designer Prabal Gurung at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show.
Emhoff turned many heads during the Spring/Summer 2023 show as she donned a sheer green scarf-style top which wrapped around her neck and left one of her breasts exposed. She paired it with a black mini skirt, matching gloves and strappy heels.
© Photo : Twitter/@NatalyMilo
Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff catwalk bare breast on New York Fashion Week Runway for designer Prabal Gurung - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff catwalk bare breast on New York Fashion Week Runway for designer Prabal Gurung
© Photo : Twitter/@NatalyMilo
Last year, Emhoff hogged the headlines by signing up with the modeling agency IMG and has strutted for many high-end brands.
