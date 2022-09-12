https://sputniknews.com/20220912/kamala-harris-stepdaughter-ella-walks-the-runway-bare-breasted-at-nyfw-1100680082.html
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW
US Vice President Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter is a knitwear designer and artist who made her debut in the modeling world in 2021. 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
Fashion designer-turned model Ella Emhoff, who is US Vice President Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, has left everyone blown away by walking the runway with bare breasts in a revealing outfit by renowned designer Prabal Gurung at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show.Emhoff turned many heads during the Spring/Summer 2023 show as she donned a sheer green scarf-style top which wrapped around her neck and left one of her breasts exposed. She paired it with a black mini skirt, matching gloves and strappy heels.Last year, Emhoff hogged the headlines by signing up with the modeling agency IMG and has strutted for many high-end brands.
12:20 GMT 12.09.2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter is a knitwear designer and artist who made her debut in the modeling world in 2021.
