https://sputniknews.com/20220912/kamala-harris-stepdaughter-ella-walks-the-runway-bare-breasted-at-nyfw-1100680082.html

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Walks the Runway Bare Breasted at NYFW

US Vice President Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter is a knitwear designer and artist who made her debut in the modeling world in 2021. 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T12:20+0000

2022-09-12T12:20+0000

2022-09-12T12:21+0000

kamala harris

fashion

fashion industry

new york fashion week

fashion show

fashion week

designer

designers

viral

us

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100681310_0:329:2048:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_de5afcaa0622e102e94dad52bac4bbc6.jpg

Fashion designer-turned model Ella Emhoff, who is US Vice President Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, has left everyone blown away by walking the runway with bare breasts in a revealing outfit by renowned designer Prabal Gurung at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show.Emhoff turned many heads during the Spring/Summer 2023 show as she donned a sheer green scarf-style top which wrapped around her neck and left one of her breasts exposed. She paired it with a black mini skirt, matching gloves and strappy heels.Last year, Emhoff hogged the headlines by signing up with the modeling agency IMG and has strutted for many high-end brands.

2022

News

en_EN

kamala harris, fashion, fashion industry, new york fashion week, fashion show, fashion week, designer, designers, us