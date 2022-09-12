https://sputniknews.com/20220912/indonesia-reportedly-mulls-buying-russian-oil-as-protests-erupt-over-inflation-1100670137.html

Indonesia Reportedly Mulls Buying Russian Oil as Protests Erupt Over Inflation

Indonesia Reportedly Mulls Buying Russian Oil as Protests Erupt Over Inflation

Thousands of Indonesian citizens hit the streets to protest against a 30 percent hike in subsidized oil prices introduced by the Joko Widodo government - the... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T08:22+0000

2022-09-12T08:22+0000

2022-09-12T08:22+0000

world

indonesia

jakarta

joko widodo

russia

oil

energy

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100672214_0:233:3072:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_df0337189622e112f6ae3922c02ee84b.jpg

Indonesia might become another Asian buyer of Russian oil as President Joko Widodo is considering options to import Russian crude in order to keep domestic inflation under control, the Financial Times reported on Monday.“We always monitor all of the options. If there is the country [and] they give a better price, of course,” Widodo said in an interview with the newspaper when asked if his government would purchase Russian oil.Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said it is the government’s “duty” to find various sources to meet the energy needs of the nation's 270 million people.The Indonesia government has been facing pressure for weeks as local lawmakers have called for importing oil from Russia, which, according to Indonesia's tourism minister, offered a 30 percent discount on the international price.Indonesia’s firm PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional said last month that it was “evaluating the risks” of Western sanctions and “its mitigations” of importing Russian oil.Widodo justified his move to raise fuel prices by saying that it was his “last option” to keep the fiscal math of the economy under control. The Jokowi government had assumed the Indonesian crude basket would cost around $63 per barrel in 2022.However, Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati said the rise in crude prices in the international market requires an additional approx. $13.2 billion in public spending on energy subsidies, pushing the oil subsidy cost to $47.0 billion.Indonesia imports 60 percent of its total fuel requirements, translating into 1.6 million barrels of oil daily.

indonesia

jakarta

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

indonesia, jakarta, joko widodo, russia, oil, energy, us