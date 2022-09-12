https://sputniknews.com/20220912/indias-top-investigative-agency-to-probe-ex-tiktok-star-sonali-phogat-murder-case---reports-1100680801.html
India's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Ex-TikTok Star Sonali Phogat Murder Case - Reports
Indian actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat was found dead in the coastal state of Goa in late August. It was initially reported that she died of a heart... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
Delhi’s Home Ministry has approved a request that the death of ex-TikTok star and member of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana wing Sonali Phogat be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), media reported on Monday.The decision comes after Goa state chief Pramod Sawant wrote to the ministry requesting that the murder case be transfered to the CBI.On Sunday, Haryana’s meeting of village clan leaders, which was also attened by Phogat’s family, likewise demanded that the case be handled by the federal investigative agency, threatening to initiate mass agitation to the contrary.Goa Police have arrested five people for Phogat’s murder, including her personal assistants Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who reportedly confessed to mixing an "obnoxious chemical" into a liquid and making Phogat drink it.Although the BJP politician’s postmortem showed that she suffered "multiple blunt force injuries over the body," authorities have not revealed the cause of these injuries so far.
Indian actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat was found dead in the coastal state of Goa in late August. It was initially reported that she died of a heart attack, however, CCTV footage later revealed that she was drugged and murdered.
Delhi’s Home Ministry has approved a request that the death of ex-TikTok star and member of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana wing Sonali Phogat be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), media reported
on Monday.
The decision comes after Goa state chief Pramod Sawant wrote to the ministry requesting that the murder case be transfered to the CBI.
On Sunday, Haryana’s meeting of village clan leaders, which was also attened by Phogat’s family, likewise demanded that the case be handled by the federal investigative agency, threatening to initiate mass agitation to the contrary.
Goa Police have arrested
five people for Phogat’s murder, including her personal assistants Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who reportedly confessed to mixing an "obnoxious chemical" into a liquid and making Phogat drink it.
Although the BJP politician’s postmortem showed that she suffered "multiple blunt force injuries over the body," authorities have not revealed the cause of these injuries so far.