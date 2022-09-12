https://sputniknews.com/20220912/hungary-calls-external-obstacles-to-construction-of-npp-violation-of-sovereignty-1100688766.html

Hungary Calls External Obstacles to Construction of NPP Violation of Sovereignty

Hungary Calls External Obstacles to Construction of NPP Violation of Sovereignty

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary perceives institutional obstacles posed by the EU to the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) as a violation of its... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T14:06+0000

2022-09-12T14:06+0000

2022-09-12T14:06+0000

energy crisis in europe

russia

hungary

paks nuclear power plant

paks-2 nuclear plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104588/62/1045886218_0:132:2464:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_19c8b81a912394f6a27b0007d9c6d35b.jpg

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto urged the European Commission to guarantee that nuclear energy does not fall under sanctions against Russia as outlined in the first package of Brussels sanctions.In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority (HAEA) issued a number of permits for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks-2 NPP.Hungary's only nuclear power plant, Paks, generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, with the share expected to double after the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion euros ($10 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units.

russia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, hungary, paks nuclear power plant, paks-2 nuclear plant