International
Breaking News: West's Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed as Russia Promptly Implemented Protective Measures, Putin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/germany-and-poland-discuss-setting-up-maintenance-center-for-ukraines-weapons-1100676368.html
Germany and Poland Discuss Setting Up Maintenance Center for Ukraine's Weapons
Germany and Poland Discuss Setting Up Maintenance Center for Ukraine's Weapons
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin is engaged in "very concrete" negotiations with Warsaw on the establishment of a maintenance center in east Poland to repair weapons... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T10:27+0000
2022-09-12T10:27+0000
europe
germany
poland
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102198/97/1021989788_180:0:2868:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_095f0cb0bd4a67c48a095540d08762c0.jpg
The defense minister also expressed support for joint projects in arms development with the European Union, saying that Berlin "must be willing to drop its veto right" on the issue of selling German weapons to third countries, the report said.In late August, German media reported that Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional heavy weapons, but so far, without success. The German defense ministry said that the German Bundeswehr needed these weapons to fulfill its obligations in NATO. At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.Moscow has repeatedly warned that weapon shipments to Kiev only contribute to the crisis, prolonging the conflict and resulting in further victims among civilians, as Ukrainian forces target the republics of Donbass with western arms.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.
germany
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102198/97/1021989788_516:0:2532:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_30665bbc7d22141483b05381c2514aed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, poland, ukraine
europe, germany, poland, ukraine

Germany and Poland Discuss Setting Up Maintenance Center for Ukraine's Weapons

10:27 GMT 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Michael SohnPanzerhaubitze 2000
Panzerhaubitze 2000 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin is engaged in "very concrete" negotiations with Warsaw on the establishment of a maintenance center in east Poland to repair weapons delivered to Kiev, including howitzers, if needed, Politico reported on Monday, citing German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.
The defense minister also expressed support for joint projects in arms development with the European Union, saying that Berlin "must be willing to drop its veto right" on the issue of selling German weapons to third countries, the report said.
In late August, German media reported that Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional heavy weapons, but so far, without success. The German defense ministry said that the German Bundeswehr needed these weapons to fulfill its obligations in NATO. At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Moscow has repeatedly warned that weapon shipments to Kiev only contribute to the crisis, prolonging the conflict and resulting in further victims among civilians, as Ukrainian forces target the republics of Donbass with western arms.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала