https://sputniknews.com/20220912/france-wont-hold-referendum-on-legal-status-of-new-caledonia-in-2023-minister-says-1100687963.html

France Won't Hold Referendum on Legal Status of New Caledonia in 2023, Minister Says

France Won't Hold Referendum on Legal Status of New Caledonia in 2023, Minister Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - There will be no referendum in 2023 on a new legal status for New Caledonia, France's overseas territory, French Minister Delegate for... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T13:50+0000

2022-09-12T13:50+0000

2022-09-12T13:50+0000

europe

france

new caledonia

independence referendum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100687596_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2040fa6ef877f98e764427a8a2b35a89.jpg

Carenco contradicted the statements of his predecessor, Sebastien Lecornu, who promised to elaborate a new statute for New Caledonia and then put it to a vote there.New Caledonia's pro-independence parties do not recognize the results of the independence referendum, which was held on December 12, 2021 and had a low turnout due to the boycott of independence supporters.According to the Noumea agreement of 1998 on the archipelago's decolonization, three independence referendums have to take place.At the third and final referendum on the independence of New Caledonia, some 96.5% voted against its independence from France, while 3.5% spoke in favor of secession. The turnout was only 43.9%, which was caused by the boycott, announced by local nationalists due to the outbreak of coronavirus. French authorities refused to postpone the vote.The first referendum on independence was held in November 2018, and 56.7% voted for remaining a French territory. The second vote took place in October 2020, when 53.3% of citizens said they would not like to separate from France.New Caledonia, the archipelago in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, became a part of France in 1853. Now, the area has a special administrative status and population of 270,000.

new caledonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, france, new caledonia, independence referendum