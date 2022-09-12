https://sputniknews.com/20220912/ex-california-dem-senator-claims-kamala-harris-uses-myth-of-2024-biden-run-to-snatch-presidency-1100693226.html

Ex-California Dem Senator Claims Kamala Harris Uses Myth of 2024 Biden Run to Snatch Presidency

US Vice President Kamala Harris earlier stated that she will run on a ticket with Biden in 2024 if he seeks re-election, hinting that POTUS might be mulling... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to use President Joe Biden as a "meal ticket" to boost her own chances of grabbing a seat in the Oval Office, former California State Senate majority leader, Democrat Gloria Romero, has stated in an interview with Fox News.Romero suggested that Harris is intentionally peddling both the idea of a 2024 Biden presidential run and her supposed alliance with him to discourage potential contenders who are not willing to run against Biden, only to eventually run herself.Harris has previously claimed that she is ready to run again on a ticket with Biden if he seeks re-election in 2024.The California Democrat separately lambasted other part of the US vice president's recent speech, in which Harris claimed that Americans "demand justice" with regards to former President Donald Trump's alleged snatching of classified documents after the end of his presidency.Romero slammed Harris for trying to divert US citizens' attention away from the economic woes they have been facing recently, and added that any American should be "appalled" by the August FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.Biden, just like his 2020 opponent Donald Trump, has not yet made any statements confirming or denying his plans for the 2024 campaign, although he has said that he does not rule out running. However, the POTUS currently enjoys one of the lowest levels of public support among US presidents amid raging inflation, fuel prices, baby formula shortages and rising numbers of illegal migrants on the southern border.

