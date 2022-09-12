https://sputniknews.com/20220912/disney-announces-plans-to-make-movie-series-from-indias-epic-mahabharata-poem-1100688194.html
Disney Announces Plans to Make Movie Series From India's Epic 'Mahabharata' Poem
Disney Announces Plans to Make Movie Series From India's Epic 'Mahabharata' Poem
The poem is a 2,000-year-old ancient Indian Sanskrit text that narrates the story of the Kurukshetra war between two cousins - the Kaurava and the Pāṇḍava... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T16:28+0000
2022-09-12T16:28+0000
2022-09-12T16:28+0000
india
walt disney
disney
mahabharata
epic
hindus
ancient
ancient history
tv show
movie
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/97/1076209762_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4497fff1f489b3542e223f24cc9a4c3.jpg
Walt Disney’s video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled plans to make a series of movies based on the ancient Indian “Mahabharata” poem.Gaurav Banerjee, Disney+ Hotstar’s head of content and development, told fans at the annual 'D23 Expo' in California that the planned movie, which has been touted as an ambitious, big-budget project, will be made in collaboration with “Udta Punjab” famed Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena, along with Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment.Set to release in 2024, the movie is said to be a daunting project for the filmmaker as “Mahabharata” is roughly ten times the length of the ancient Greek epic poems “Iliad” and “Odyssey” combined.While the star cast of the movie is yet to be finalized, Disney is hoping that the "Mahabharata" movie series will strike gold for India and earn it a stronger foothold in the rising global entertainment streaming markets.In reference to another popular Indian mythological TV series "Ramayana" of the 1980s, which became one of the most-watched programs and was 78 episodes long, Mihir Shah, the Mumbai-based vice president at consultancy firm Media Partners Asia, opined that mythology has always been one of the most popular genres in Indian television.Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is famous for making action-filled epic movies like "Baahubali" is rumored to be working on directing this magnum opus.During an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year, Rajamouli shared that he was girding himself to eventually tackle a cinematic version of the “Mahabharata.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/97/1076209762_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e09ec58b1b38318e8eca562abe796f10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
walt disney, disney, mahabharata, epic, hindus, ancient, ancient history, tv show, movie
walt disney, disney, mahabharata, epic, hindus, ancient, ancient history, tv show, movie
Disney Announces Plans to Make Movie Series From India's Epic 'Mahabharata' Poem
The poem is a 2,000-year-old ancient Indian Sanskrit text that narrates the story of the Kurukshetra war between two cousins - the Kaurava and the Pāṇḍava princes vying for the throne and kingdom.
Walt Disney’s video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled plans to make a series of movies based on the ancient Indian “Mahabharata” poem.
Gaurav Banerjee, Disney+ Hotstar’s head of content and development, told fans at the annual 'D23 Expo' in California that the planned movie, which has been touted as an ambitious, big-budget project, will be made in collaboration with “Udta Punjab” famed Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena, along with Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment.
Set to release in 2024, the movie is said to be a daunting project for the filmmaker as “Mahabharata” is roughly ten times the length of the ancient Greek epic poems “Iliad” and “Odyssey” combined.
While the star cast of the movie is yet to be finalized, Disney is hoping that the "Mahabharata" movie series will strike gold for India and earn it a stronger foothold in the rising global entertainment streaming markets.
In reference to another popular Indian mythological TV series "Ramayana" of the 1980s, which became one of the most-watched programs and was 78 episodes long, Mihir Shah, the Mumbai-based vice president at consultancy firm Media Partners Asia, opined that mythology has always been one of the most popular genres in Indian television.
“The announcement of Mahabharata on Disney+ Hotstar is a move to extend this success into the world of online streaming," Shah told Bloomberg.
Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is famous for making action-filled epic movies like "Baahubali" is rumored to be working on directing this magnum opus.
During an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year, Rajamouli shared that he was girding himself to eventually tackle a cinematic version of the “Mahabharata.”