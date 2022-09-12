https://sputniknews.com/20220912/czech-farmers-to-protest-against-eu-agrarian-policy-nationwide-on-september-15-1100696842.html

Czech Farmers to Protest Against EU Agrarian Policy Nationwide on September 15

Czech Farmers to Protest Against EU Agrarian Policy Nationwide on September 15

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Hundreds of agricultural vehicles and equipment items will jam up the roads in the Czech Republic, including the streets of Prague, on... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T18:45+0000

2022-09-12T18:45+0000

2022-09-12T18:45+0000

world

europe

czech republic

protests

farmers

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100696696_0:6:3073:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf860f7f240a4d370135004b22d06d8.jpg

"It is no coincidence that our protest will take place on September 15, on this day the EU agricultural ministers will gather in Prague for holding an informal meeting," Dolezal said at a press conference after a joint meeting of the leadership of the Agrarian Chamber and the Farmers' Union.The protesters intend to send officials a memorandum prepared by the agrarian chambers of the Visegrad group - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, Dolezhal said, adding that their colleagues from Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Lithuania also expressed support for the protest.According to Dolezal, the upcoming protest is designed to draw attention to the impact of the EU Green Deal's environmental measures on agriculture, such as the requirement for a significant reduction in the use of pesticides.The protest organizers intend to distribute Czech potatoes and apples to the participants of the EU agricultural ministers' meeting, thereby indicating that farmers will be forced to reduce the production due to rising costs and the EU environmental policy.In 2019, the Commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, intended to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, with a net carbon neutral target set for 2050. The European Green Deal is supposed to ensure food security in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss and reduce the environmental footprint of the EU food system, while leading a global transition towards competitive sustainability from farm to fork.

https://sputniknews.com/20220909/over-half-of-czechs-disapprove-of-countrys-government-poll-shows-1100604368.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/watch-as-tens-of-thousands-protest-in-prague-against-government-over-energy-crisis-1100359126.html

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, czech republic, protests, farmers, eu