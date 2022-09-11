https://sputniknews.com/20220911/watch-king-charles-sparks-global-outrage-by-shooing-away-servant-while-taking-british-throne-1100646875.html

WATCH: King Charles Sparks Global Outrage by Shooing Away Servant While Taking British Throne

WATCH: King Charles Sparks Global Outrage by Shooing Away Servant While Taking British Throne

“Imagine respecting anyone who treats another human being like this,” wondered one of a half-dozen viral tweets which racked up close to 10 million views... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-11T04:13+0000

2022-09-11T04:13+0000

2022-09-11T04:10+0000

viral

king charles iii

uk

social media

outrage

internet outrage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100646982_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd312bc4530e4fca64f22b01114262c.png

Social media users across the globe have reacted with horror to footage of King Charles III’s disdainful treatment of his ‘royal aide’ as he signed documents officially proclaiming him Britain’s new ruling monarch.Footage of the fiasco, showing Charles demand that his servant remove a pen and ink box from his desk with a series of increasingly-frantic gestures and grimaces, has already been seen by tens of millions of social media users, who overwhelmingly condemned the King for being out-of-touch with average people.In a post which garnered over 6 million views in less than a day, one shocked commenter wrote simply: “Signaling at an aide through clenched teeth to move something out of his way.”"The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things,” mocked a BBC reporter. In a sign of the British monarchy’s declining relevance, the post has already garnered over a quarter million likes since being published Saturday afternoon.The new regent might do well to heed the advice of his critics and reduce the distance traditionally associated between the monarchy and the so-called “commoners” – if not, he may run the risk of meeting with the same fate as the first King Charles.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

king charles iii, uk, social media, outrage, internet outrage