WATCH Aftermath of South African Mine's Dam Failure That Flooded Free State
The dam outbreak left three people dead and over 40 injured after the flow of water was unleashed on the nearby town of Jagersfontein. Authorities evacuated...
The South African town of Jagersfontein has been flooded after a dam of the nearby diamond mine collapsed earlier today. The released water flow swept away houses, cars and unlucky pedestrians equally.Three people died and over 40 were injured as the water flew through the town. The injured were hospitalized mostly with fractures. The emergency services are conducting search and rescue efforts as authorities decided to evacuate the town. The cause of the dam collapse at the dormant mine remains unknown at the moment.Meanwhile, netizens published several videos of the flood that hit the town in the South African Free State:
18:36 GMT 11.09.2022
© Photo : Twitter//News Live SA
The dam outbreak left three people dead and over 40 injured after the flow of water was unleashed on the nearby town of Jagersfontein. Authorities evacuated the settlement to avoid further casualties.
The South African town of Jagersfontein has been flooded after a dam of the nearby diamond mine collapsed earlier today. The released water flow swept away houses, cars and unlucky pedestrians equally.
Three people died and over 40 were injured as the water flew through the town. The injured were hospitalized mostly with fractures. The emergency services are conducting search and rescue efforts as authorities decided to evacuate the town. The cause of the dam collapse at the dormant mine remains unknown at the moment.
Meanwhile, netizens published several videos of the flood that hit the town in the South African Free State:
