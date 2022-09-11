https://sputniknews.com/20220911/us-satellite-orbiting-earth-for-20-plus-years-has-partially-disintegrated-russian-scientists-warn-1100646088.html

US Satellite Orbiting Earth for 20-Plus Years Has Partially Disintegrated, Russian Scientists Warn

US Satellite Orbiting Earth for 20-Plus Years Has Partially Disintegrated, Russian Scientists Warn

An American geostationary communications satellite called Galaxy 11 was launched in late 1999 and is run by Intelsat. It is positioned as a backup for the... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-11T03:55+0000

2022-09-11T03:55+0000

2022-09-11T03:52+0000

viral

space

space exploration

satellite

satellites

us

russia

scientists

space debris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16637/45/166374586_0:0:2621:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_51c2d5e40b5d86534733f8fdacdf3e74.jpg

Russian scientists from the Moscow-based Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics at Russia’s Academy of Sciences said on Saturday that an American satellite is partially dissolving in orbit, endangering other spacecraft orbiting Earth. Several small-sized particles that broke off from Galaxy 11 have been tracked by telescopes and could now pose a hazard to other spacecraft in orbit, according to researchers. The Keldysh Institute stated that while the precise causes of the spacecraft's disintegration are still unknown, they may be related to the deterioration of its thermal insulation, solar panels, or other hardware.Based on the HS-702 satellite bus, Galaxy 11 was created by Hughes Space and Communications for PanAmSat. It weighed 4,477 kilograms (9,870 pounds) upon launch and has 40 J band (IEEE C and Ku bands, respectively) and 24 G/H band (IEEE C and H bands) transponders on board. Its projected operational lifetime was 15 years, according to public data on it.The latest comes as the United States is seeks to introduce a resolution to the UN General Assembly calling on other nations to pledge not to conduct anti-satellite missile tests, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.“This April, I announced that our nation would not conduct destructive, direct-descent, anti-satellite missile testing, and later this month, the United States will introduce a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to call on other nations to make the same commitment,” Harris said during remarks at the Johnson Space Center.

https://sputniknews.com/20220805/exercise-skylight-india-conducts-war-games-to-test-satellite-based-systems-1098276484.html

space

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

space, space exploration, satellite, satellites, us, russia, scientists, space debris