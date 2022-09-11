International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Some 2,500 Germans took to the streets of Erfurt in the central state of Thuringia on Sunday to protest against runaway inflation and... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Left party called the "Without us" rally to tell corporations "we will not freeze for profits," echoing calls made by high-ranking federal officials in recent months to "freeze for freedom."Germany has adopted a series of energy saving measures to cut power and gas consumption as it heads into what could become a cold winter. The measures include hot water rationing and caps on heating.A crowd of Germans angry at rising energy bills that the Left says have been profiting suppliers gathered on Sunday afternoon outside Erfurt’s central rail station.The demonstrators marched through the city center, carrying banners of the Left party and placards that called for a rescue package for households and small businesses, price caps, and taxes on excess profits.
Thousands of Germans Rally Against ‘Freezing for Profits’ in Thuringia

18:48 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 19:05 GMT 11.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankGascade gas-compressing station in Eisleben
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Some 2,500 Germans took to the streets of Erfurt in the central state of Thuringia on Sunday to protest against runaway inflation and surging energy costs.
The Left party called the "Without us" rally to tell corporations "we will not freeze for profits," echoing calls made by high-ranking federal officials in recent months to "freeze for freedom."
Germany has adopted a series of energy saving measures to cut power and gas consumption as it heads into what could become a cold winter. The measures include hot water rationing and caps on heating.
A crowd of Germans angry at rising energy bills that the Left says have been profiting suppliers gathered on Sunday afternoon outside Erfurt’s central rail station.
The demonstrators marched through the city center, carrying banners of the Left party and placards that called for a rescue package for households and small businesses, price caps, and taxes on excess profits.
