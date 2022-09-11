https://sputniknews.com/20220911/texas-teacher-faces-dismissal-for-coining-pedophiles-minor-attracted-persons-in-classroom-1100655899.html

Texas Teacher Faces Dismissal For Coining Pedophiles 'Minor Attracted Persons' in Classroom

A teacher at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, has been placed on paid administrative leave and is facing termination of contract for forcing students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" during a lesson.The city's school district received complaints about the teacher last week and has since conducted an investigation, its spokesperson Liza Rodriguez stated.The teacher, who was identified by El Paso Teachers’ Association as Amber Parker, may now appeal the decision. In case she fails – her contract with the school will be terminated.The investigation started after a 17-second clip, presumably recorded during one of the teacher’s lessons, was leaked online. In the footage, she is heard forbidding the students to use the word pedophile and insisting on using "minor attracted persons" instead.The context of her monologue is not clear from the video and both the school district and the accused teacher refused to offer details.The school district board’s Vice President Daniel Call said that he was confident at first that the phrases were taken out of context, but underwent a change of heart after studying the case closely.It is unclear at the moment whether the teacher will be disputing the board's decision.

