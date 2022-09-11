International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220911/texas-teacher-faces-dismissal-for-coining-pedophiles-minor-attracted-persons-in-classroom-1100655899.html
Texas Teacher Faces Dismissal For Coining Pedophiles 'Minor Attracted Persons' in Classroom
Texas Teacher Faces Dismissal For Coining Pedophiles 'Minor Attracted Persons' in Classroom
The teacher's conduct was brought to the attention of school authorities after a student recorded her monologue on video and published it online. In the... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-11T14:06+0000
2022-09-11T14:06+0000
americas
us
pedophile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100655751_149:0:2528:1338_1920x0_80_0_0_97d644f5ea530d82471fcd55e1eaaee3.jpg
A teacher at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, has been placed on paid administrative leave and is facing termination of contract for forcing students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" during a lesson.The city's school district received complaints about the teacher last week and has since conducted an investigation, its spokesperson Liza Rodriguez stated.The teacher, who was identified by El Paso Teachers’ Association as Amber Parker, may now appeal the decision. In case she fails – her contract with the school will be terminated.The investigation started after a 17-second clip, presumably recorded during one of the teacher’s lessons, was leaked online. In the footage, she is heard forbidding the students to use the word pedophile and insisting on using "minor attracted persons" instead.The context of her monologue is not clear from the video and both the school district and the accused teacher refused to offer details.The school district board’s Vice President Daniel Call said that he was confident at first that the phrases were taken out of context, but underwent a change of heart after studying the case closely.It is unclear at the moment whether the teacher will be disputing the board's decision.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100655751_446:0:2230:1338_1920x0_80_0_0_be848c0227e592ebbe153b3dfce327f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pedophile
us, pedophile

Texas Teacher Faces Dismissal For Coining Pedophiles 'Minor Attracted Persons' in Classroom

14:06 GMT 11.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Dicklyon / El Paso High School and downtown El Paso, Texas, and Juarez beyond, view from Tom Lea Upper Park
El Paso High School and downtown El Paso, Texas, and Juarez beyond, view from Tom Lea Upper Park - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Dicklyon /
Subscribe
International
India
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
The teacher's conduct was brought to the attention of school authorities after a student recorded her monologue on video and published it online. In the 17-seconds piece, the teacher claims that the students shouldn’t "judge" people for wanting "sex with a five-year-old."
A teacher at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, has been placed on paid administrative leave and is facing termination of contract for forcing students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" during a lesson.
The city's school district received complaints about the teacher last week and has since conducted an investigation, its spokesperson Liza Rodriguez stated.
"After a thorough investigation was conducted, on September 6, 2022, during a Special Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a decision to notify a Franklin High School teacher of proposed termination," Rodriguez said.
The teacher, who was identified by El Paso Teachers’ Association as Amber Parker, may now appeal the decision. In case she fails – her contract with the school will be terminated.
The investigation started after a 17-second clip, presumably recorded during one of the teacher’s lessons, was leaked online. In the footage, she is heard forbidding the students to use the word pedophile and insisting on using "minor attracted persons" instead.
"You're not allowed to label people like that [as pedophiles]. We're not gonna call them that. We're gonna call them MAPs, minor attracted persons. So don't judge people just because they wanna have sex with a 5-year-old," the teacher is heard saying.
The context of her monologue is not clear from the video and both the school district and the accused teacher refused to offer details.
The school district board’s Vice President Daniel Call said that he was confident at first that the phrases were taken out of context, but underwent a change of heart after studying the case closely.
"When the district's investigation into this situation helped me understand the full story, I have no doubt that terminating this teacher is the right thing to do. Any reasonable person that heard the results of the investigation would vote to terminate her," Daniel Call said.
It is unclear at the moment whether the teacher will be disputing the board's decision.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала