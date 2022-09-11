https://sputniknews.com/20220911/switzerland-may-build-radioactive-waste-storage-facility-near-german-border-1100649145.html

Switzerland May Build Radioactive Waste Storage Facility Near German Border

Currently, nuclear waste in Switzerland is held in interim storage facilities and at nuclear power plants, with a deep geological repository believed to be the... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) has stated that an area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany might be used for the construction of a nuclear waste storage facility.The Swiss government has yet to approve a deep geological repository for spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste, due to be located in the region of Nordlich Lagern, north of Zurich.BFE spokeswoman Marianne Zuend told Reuters that the project was initiated by the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (NAGRA), a company which plans to propose the Nordlich Lagern site on Monday.She also said that “All the details will have to be elaborated now by NAGRA to be put into the official demand that they will submit in about two years' time to the authorities.”According to NAGRA, the proposal also has yet to get the green light from the Swiss parliament, with the government not expected to make a final decision on the site until 2029. The construction of the repository may only start in 2045.He referred to “extensive investigations” that he said “have shown that Nordlich Lagern is the most suitable site and has the largest safety reserves.”The German Federal Ministry for the Environment has voiced concern regarding NAGRA’s plans, which were also slammed by Christian Kuhn, a member of the German parliament (Bundestag) from Baden-Wurttemberg.Right now, there are four active nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Switzerland, which may reportedly continue their operation as long as their safety is guaranteed.As for Germany, the country, faced with possible energy shortages in the winter as gas supplies from Russia have dropped, intends to postpone the closure of its last three NPPs in a move marking a departure from a two-decade policy to abandon nuclear energy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

