Ruling Bloc Leads by Slim Margin in Swedish Parliamentary Elections - Reports
Ruling Bloc Leads by Slim Margin in Swedish Parliamentary Elections - Reports
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Sweden's ruling left-wing bloc is narrowly ahead of the ring-wing alliance in the general election, The Local reports citing an exit poll
According to the exit poll, the ruling bloc (Social Democrats, the Green Party, the Centre Party, and the Left Party) has 49.8% of voter support. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has 49.2% of the votes.The exit poll suggests that the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party could become the second largest party in Sweden’s parliament, the Riksdag, for the first time.Parliamentary elections were held in Sweden on Sunday. The elections take place every four years to choose 349 members in the Swedish parliament. The left-wing Social Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, currently has the largest number of seats in parliament, but the Sunday vote can change the situation due to public concerns over rising immigration and crime.
23:36 GMT 11.09.2022
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Sweden’s ruling left-wing bloc is narrowly ahead of the ring-wing alliance in the general election, The Local reports citing an exit poll from the SVT public broadcaster.
According to the exit poll, the ruling bloc (Social Democrats, the Green Party, the Centre Party, and the Left Party) has 49.8% of voter support. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has 49.2% of the votes.
The exit poll suggests that the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party could become the second largest party in Sweden’s parliament, the Riksdag, for the first time.
Parliamentary elections were held in Sweden on Sunday. The elections take place every four years to choose 349 members in the Swedish parliament. The left-wing Social Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, currently has the largest number of seats in parliament, but the Sunday vote can change the situation due to public concerns over rising immigration and crime.
