International
Breaking News: Powerful Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220911/powerful-magnitude-77-earthquake-strikes-papua-new-guinea---usgs-1100644450.html
Powerful Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS
Powerful Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS
The hearth of the earthquake was located at a depth of about 61.4 km, according to the agency, approximately 65 km from the city of Lae, the capital of Morobe... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-11T00:02+0000
2022-09-11T00:17+0000
world
earthquake
papua new guinea
us geological survey (usgs)
european-mediterranean seismological center (emsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100644629_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_60e92a79ffebc1a81efb957366034e7c.jpg
Papua New Guinea saw a strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey's updated data.The quake was initially recorded at a magnitude 7.7 at a depth of 79 km; however, the service later clarified the data, lowering the magnitude of the earthquake and noting it hit at a depth of 61.4 km.Separately, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake took place at around 9:46 a.m. local time. The organization registered the epicenter at some 51 km from the city of Lae.
papua new guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100644629_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_544d178a1ef9dc877e3eaeba9faf0451.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earthquake, papua new guinea, us geological survey (usgs), european-mediterranean seismological center (emsc)
earthquake, papua new guinea, us geological survey (usgs), european-mediterranean seismological center (emsc)

Powerful Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS

00:02 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 00:17 GMT 11.09.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / eGuide Travel / Lae, Papua New Guinea
Lae, Papua New Guinea - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / eGuide Travel /
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The hearth of the earthquake was located at a depth of about 61.4 km, according to the agency, approximately 65 km from the city of Lae, the capital of Morobe Province.
Papua New Guinea saw a strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey's updated data.
The quake was initially recorded at a magnitude 7.7 at a depth of 79 km; however, the service later clarified the data, lowering the magnitude of the earthquake and noting it hit at a depth of 61.4 km.
Separately, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake took place at around 9:46 a.m. local time. The organization registered the epicenter at some 51 km from the city of Lae.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала