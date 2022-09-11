https://sputniknews.com/20220911/powerful-magnitude-77-earthquake-strikes-papua-new-guinea---usgs-1100644450.html

Powerful Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS

The hearth of the earthquake was located at a depth of about 61.4 km, according to the agency, approximately 65 km from the city of Lae, the capital of Morobe... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

Papua New Guinea saw a strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey's updated data.The quake was initially recorded at a magnitude 7.7 at a depth of 79 km; however, the service later clarified the data, lowering the magnitude of the earthquake and noting it hit at a depth of 61.4 km.Separately, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake took place at around 9:46 a.m. local time. The organization registered the epicenter at some 51 km from the city of Lae.

