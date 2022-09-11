https://sputniknews.com/20220911/plane-with-three-people-onboard-goes-missing-in-congo-report-says-1100650782.html
Plane With Three People Onboard Goes Missing in Congo, Report Says
Plane With Three People Onboard Goes Missing in Congo, Report Says
09:04 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 11.09.2022)
A small plane carrying a crew of three went missing on Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, transport minister of South Kivu province Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi told Reuters.
The aircraft left Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, on Saturday morning, and was supposed to reach Kasese airport. However, all communication with the plane was lost after the takeoff, according to the minister.
A search operation is underway, according to authorities.