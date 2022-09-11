International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220911/plane-with-three-people-onboard-goes-missing-in-congo-report-says-1100650782.html
Plane With Three People Onboard Goes Missing in Congo, Report Says
Plane With Three People Onboard Goes Missing in Congo, Report Says
So far, there is no information about the plane's possible whereabouts. 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-11T09:04+0000
2022-09-11T09:06+0000
africa
democratic republic of congo
plane accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/76/1078147602_0:98:1019:671_1920x0_80_0_0_8efdb5014d31502c2f4fadb04bd49ab1.jpg
A small plane carrying a crew of three went missing on Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, transport minister of South Kivu province Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi told Reuters.The aircraft left Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, on Saturday morning, and was supposed to reach Kasese airport. However, all communication with the plane was lost after the takeoff, according to the minister.A search operation is underway, according to authorities.
democratic republic of congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/76/1078147602_0:2:1019:766_1920x0_80_0_0_e66110069f8ee5e4c11262575fdfdd79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
democratic republic of congo, plane accident
democratic republic of congo, plane accident

Plane With Three People Onboard Goes Missing in Congo, Report Says

09:04 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 11.09.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Indi Samarajiva / Plane's Shadow Over WaterPlane's Shadow Over Water
Plane's Shadow Over Water - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Indi Samarajiva / Plane's Shadow Over Water
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
So far, there is no information about the plane's possible whereabouts.
A small plane carrying a crew of three went missing on Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, transport minister of South Kivu province Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi told Reuters.
The aircraft left Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, on Saturday morning, and was supposed to reach Kasese airport. However, all communication with the plane was lost after the takeoff, according to the minister.
A search operation is underway, according to authorities.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала