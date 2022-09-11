https://sputniknews.com/20220911/pentagon-holds-observance-ceremony-on-21st-anniversary-of-911-attacks-1100649745.html
Pentagon Holds Observance Ceremony on 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
Terrorists killed 2,977 Americans and injured thousands during the 9/11 attacks, as they crashed four hijacked planes - two into the World Trade Center, one... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Arlington, Virginia, where US officials are holding an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 2001 attacks. Of the total death toll of 2,997, at least 184 people were killed by the hijacked plane which crashed into the Pentagon building.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Terrorists killed 2,977 Americans and injured thousands during the 9/11 attacks, as they crashed four hijacked planes - two into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon building, and one in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Sputnik is live from Arlington, Virginia, where US officials are holding an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 2001 attacks. Of the total death toll of 2,997, at least 184 people were killed by the hijacked plane which crashed into the Pentagon building.
