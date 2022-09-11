International
Sputnik is live from Arlington, Virginia, where US officials are holding an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 2001 attacks. Of the total death toll of 2,997, at least 184 people were killed by the hijacked plane which crashed into the Pentagon building.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Pentagon Holds Observance Ceremony on 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

13:02 GMT 11.09.2022
© Ruptly
