Pakistani PTI Politician Denies Reports on Ex-PM Imran Khan's Possible Plane Crash
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making a controversial remark about a female judge who refused to bail to... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
11:59 GMT 11.09.2022
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan waves to his supporters during an anti government rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making a controversial remark about a female judge who refused to bail to one of his close aides in a treason-related case.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan escaped a plane crash when the aircraft in which he was traveling made an emergency landing after facing a technical glitch, Pakistani media reported.
According to media reports, Khan was travelling on a special plane to reach Gujranwala city from Chaklala in Rawalpindi district to address a public gathering.
After learning about the technical glitch, the pilot contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely.
Later on, Khan travelled to Gujranwala by road.
However, PTI has denied the claims and said that reports of a technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect.
“Khan’s plane returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather,” Daily Pakistan said, quoting PTI politician Azhar Mashwani.
After reaching Gujranwala by road, the PTI chairman slammed the current Pakistan government over the economic crisis, while addressing a public gathering: “I want to ask the establishment ... the way this government is taking this country and economy down ... I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down. They will hold you responsible because you could have prevented the country getting mired in this swamp but you did not do anything.”
