LIVE UPDATES: Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Travel Across Scotland in Her Final Journey

The British monarch passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, just a few month after celebrating the Platinum jubilee of her reign. Her 73-year-old son Charles was officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St. James Palace.
Elizabeth II departs in her final journey on Sunday, as the coffin with the body of the late Queen embarks on a funeral procession through Scotland. Crowds of mourners are expected to line the streets to meet her cortege and say their goodbyes to the beloved monarch.
The procession kicks off at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, and will pass through Aberdeen and Dundee on the way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and senior MPs will gather at Scotland's parliament to watch the Queen passing.
There, her body will rest at St Giles' Cathedral, for a 24-hour-long lying in state, before being flown to London on Tuesday.
07:44 GMT 11.09.2022
Queen's Coffin to be Taken From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Charles III Officially Proclaimed King in New Zealand
Charles III has been formally proclaimed new monarch in an official ceremony in New Zealand, media reported on Sunday.
The ceremony, which took place in the parliament in Wellington, attracted over 1,000 spectators who gathered at the parliament's steps to listen as the principal proclamation was read and watch the changing of the guard, news website Stuff reported.