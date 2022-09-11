International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Over 300,000 Germans do not have a home, Steinmeier told a conference at his Bellevue residence. Of them, 45,000 are forced to sleep rough on the streets.Germany marks the Day of the Homeless on September 11. The German president traditionally invited people who do not have a roof over their head to his Berlin residence in the upscale Tiergarten neighborhood.Steinmeier said that the problem of homelessness was more acute than ever at this time of crisis. He urged politicians to make sure that "the topic is not relegated to the bottom of the political agenda".Germany and other European countries are suffering from soaring inflation and immense energy prices caused by Brussels' decision to impose sanctions on Russia after the start of the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, gas prices and energy bills at record-high levels have become a major issue for many Europeans. Berlin, in particular, had to activate the second of three stages in its emergency plan regarding the crisis, as gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline were restricted.
15:27 GMT 11.09.2022
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More people in Germany may become homeless this winter as soaring costs of living keep adding pressure on vulnerable households, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned on Sunday.
Over 300,000 Germans do not have a home, Steinmeier told a conference at his Bellevue residence. Of them, 45,000 are forced to sleep rough on the streets.

"More than 300,000 is a huge figure! And let’s be clear: this number may rise in the coming months. The war and crises may increase the number of people suffering from lack of housing in fall and winter," he said.

Germany marks the Day of the Homeless on September 11. The German president traditionally invited people who do not have a roof over their head to his Berlin residence in the upscale Tiergarten neighborhood.
Steinmeier said that the problem of homelessness was more acute than ever at this time of crisis. He urged politicians to make sure that "the topic is not relegated to the bottom of the political agenda".
Germany and other European countries are suffering from soaring inflation and immense energy prices caused by Brussels' decision to impose sanctions on Russia after the start of the special military op in Ukraine. As a result, gas prices and energy bills at record-high levels have become a major issue for many Europeans.
Berlin, in particular, had to activate the second of three stages in its emergency plan regarding the crisis, as gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline were restricted.
