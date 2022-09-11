https://sputniknews.com/20220911/antigua-and-barbuda-to-vote-on-becoming-republic-after-queens-death-1100660049.html

Antigua and Barbuda to Vote on Becoming Republic After Queen's Death

Antigua and Barbuda to Vote on Becoming Republic After Queen's Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda said Sunday he planned to hold a referendum on whether the Caribbean islands should become a... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-11T21:01+0000

2022-09-11T21:01+0000

2022-09-11T20:59+0000

world

queen elizabeth ii

antigua and barbuda

republic

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100606043_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6e8b5de93c53baf8e1d9de00f2e528.jpg

The former British colony gained independence in 1981 but continues to be one of the 14 realms ruled by the British monarch.Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV that the referendum, planned within three years from now, was not meant as an act of hostility or disrespect for the new monarch.Antigua and Barbuda proclaimed King Charles III as their new sovereign on Saturday following the passing of his mother, the longest-serving British monarch, on Thursday at the age of 96.

antigua and barbuda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

queen elizabeth ii, antigua and barbuda, republic, prime minister