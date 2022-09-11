https://sputniknews.com/20220911/antigua-and-barbuda-to-vote-on-becoming-republic-after-queens-death-1100660049.html
Antigua and Barbuda to Vote on Becoming Republic After Queen's Death
Antigua and Barbuda to Vote on Becoming Republic After Queen's Death
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda said Sunday he planned to hold a referendum on whether the Caribbean islands should become a... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-11T21:01+0000
2022-09-11T21:01+0000
2022-09-11T20:59+0000
world
queen elizabeth ii
antigua and barbuda
republic
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100606043_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6e8b5de93c53baf8e1d9de00f2e528.jpg
The former British colony gained independence in 1981 but continues to be one of the 14 realms ruled by the British monarch.Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV that the referendum, planned within three years from now, was not meant as an act of hostility or disrespect for the new monarch.Antigua and Barbuda proclaimed King Charles III as their new sovereign on Saturday following the passing of his mother, the longest-serving British monarch, on Thursday at the age of 96.
antigua and barbuda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100606043_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_316ca3ccb696c6bb992bf092c755199d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
queen elizabeth ii, antigua and barbuda, republic, prime minister
queen elizabeth ii, antigua and barbuda, republic, prime minister
Antigua and Barbuda to Vote on Becoming Republic After Queen's Death
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda said Sunday he planned to hold a referendum on whether the Caribbean islands should become a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The former British colony gained independence in 1981 but continues to be one of the 14 realms ruled by the British monarch.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV that the referendum, planned within three years from now, was not meant as an act of hostility or disrespect for the new monarch.
"It is the final step to complete that circle of independence, to ensure that we are truly a sovereign nation," he explained.
Antigua and Barbuda proclaimed King Charles III as their new sovereign on Saturday following the passing of his mother, the longest-serving British monarch, on Thursday at the age of 96.