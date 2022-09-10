https://sputniknews.com/20220910/zelensky-to-address-us-defense-contractors-this-month---ndia-1100625410.html

Zelensky to Address US Defense Contractors This Month - NDIA

Zelensky to Address US Defense Contractors This Month - NDIA

MOSCOW, September 10 (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak at the annual Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition hosted by the... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-10T01:52+0000

2022-09-10T01:52+0000

2022-09-10T01:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

volodymyr zelensky

us

defense

arms sales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097069908_0:117:2395:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_404c2bf28b0ef25f831626437dc6dc03.jpg

Zelensky is listed as a keynote speaker, according to the program posted on the NDIA website, while Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is listed as a featured virtual speaker for September 21.The NDIA exhibition will be held on September 19-22 in Austin, Texas.According to The Hill, Zelensky plans to appeal for more weapon supplies for Kiev during his NDIA speech.Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed issues including further security and humanitarian aid to Ukraine during a virtual meeting with European counterparts.Blinken briefed UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on his visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Zelensky.On Thursday, the Biden administration said it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the United States was going to host a meeting of senior national armaments directors of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group to discuss how to equip the Ukrainian military amid Russia's ongoing special operation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, volodymyr zelensky, us, defense, arms sales