Weekly News Wrap-up; Queen of England Dies; FBI Hunter Biden Scandal; Liz Truss Takes Power

Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96 as the age of European colonialism seems destined to fall 10.09.2022

2022-09-10T08:05+0000

Queen Elizabeth has died at age 86 as the age of European colonialism seems destined to fall

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's stories. According to Jon Pilger, the propaganda of the US empire looks errily similar to that of Nazi Germany. Also, FBI agents were pushed to ignore information implicating Hunter, the Biden family in corrupt activities in Ukraine and the election in Brazil is in danger of a Bolsonaro coup.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Unions may be on the rise in the US as workers fight against low wages and no sparse benefits. Also, Europe discusses the emerging energy crisis and US politicians threaten Apple over using Chinese chips.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The Cuban government is criticizing the Biden administration for continuing the brutal sanctions that have lasted for decades. Also, the FBI is harassing Puerto Rican activists and the Pentagon is working to continue the military domination of Africa.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss this week's stories. Incompentent ultra hawk Liz Truss takes power in the UK. Also, Gazprom is shutting down Nordstream 1, Nazi collaborator descendent Chyrstia Freeland is rumored to be in line to take over as the head of NATO, and the presidents spokesperson is taking heat for election denying.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, join us to discuss this week's stories. Peace groups are pushing back against Biden's massive Ukraine spending package, Israel refuses to act on Shireen Abu Akleh's killing, and Senator Elizabeth Warren introduces a bill to kill right to work laws in 27 states.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

2022

