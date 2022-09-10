https://sputniknews.com/20220910/us-strategy-on-ukraine-european-support-for-ukraine-migrants-bussed-to-dc-and-politics-roundup-1100618205.html

US Strategy on Ukraine, European Support for Ukraine, Migrants Bussed to DC and Politics Roundup

US Strategy on Ukraine, European Support for Ukraine, Migrants Bussed to DC and Politics Roundup

US Strategy on Ukraine, European Support for Ukraine, Migrants Bussed to DCa and Politics Roundup DOJ appeals decision for a special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

Chris Hedges, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who is a former Middle East Bureau Chief for the New York Times joins the show. He has also written for Truthdig and his work now appears on Substack. Hedges and the Misfits begin the conversation with Donald Trump and his current predicament. We’ve been saying for days that legal scholars believe that Judge Amy Cannon erred in naming a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Even Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, said that Cannon’s ruling was a mistake. Then the Misfits and Hedges talk about how Lindsey Graham said a few days ago that if Trump is convicted of a crime, there will be riots in the streets and that those riots would be justified. Later in the segment, they discuss Joe Biden’s foreign policy. The expectation was that the Biden administration would reenter the JCPOA and improve relations with Iran. Hedges and the Misfits close with a discussion about US military aid to Ukraine and whether it's extending and escalating the conflict.Mark Shmueli, is a local immigration attorney. He is the immediate past chair of the Federal Bar Association’s Immigration Law Section. And through the Sanctuary DMV, Mr. Shmueli has been providing on-call legal advice and has been welcoming and orienting immigrants arriving by bus in DC. Shmueli joins the show to talk about the impact of Texas governor Gregg Abbott sending migrants to DC and New York City. Then they talk about the enforcement of curfews in Prince George’s county Maryland and Washington in response to rising crime in the areaRae Valencia, Sputnik News analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the Misfits to talk about competitive Senate and US House races. They talk about the rising gender gap in voter registration since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in mid June.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

