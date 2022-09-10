https://sputniknews.com/20220910/trumps-former-attorney-theres-very-high-chance-of-indictment-against-ex-president-amid-probes-1100643925.html
Trump's Former Attorney: There's 'Very High' Chance of Indictment Against Ex-President Amid Probes
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
A court earlier this week approved Trump's request for a special master to examine the items found during the search. The Justice Department has appealed that decision. The DoJ and Trump are currently engaged in a legal spat over the records taken from his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago in early August.
There is a "very high" likelihood that former US President Donald Trump will be indicted as a result of investigations against him, according to ex-Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb.
Cobb, who defended the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russiagate investigation, stated Friday on the "The Takeout" podcast that he believes Trump will probably be held accountable for his actions in connection to the Capitol riot and his alleged attempts to influence the 2020 election.
"I think the president is in serious legal water,” Cobb said. “Not so much because of the [Mar-a-Lago] search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding and the attempts to interfere in the election count in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and perhaps Michigan."
The lawyer also said that he believes the Justice Department's bigger investigation of Trump's activities linked to the January 6 incident is connected to the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month, during which the agency claims it recovered multiple classified materials.
"It is about the bigger picture, the Jan. 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts to … cling to the presidency in a desperate fashion,” Cobb explained.
The search warrant for Mar-a-Lago was "unusually large and broad," according to Cobb, and it was "very comprehensive in terms of the types of documents that the government could take."
In a Friday filing, the two parties also expressed disagreements
on the role of a special master in the case, including which documents should be examined and whether executive privilege claims should be taken into account.
The Department of Justice and the defense team for Trump have named their picks for the position of "special master," who will be tasked with deciding which of the documents seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations can be used by prosecutors.
The DoJ has suggested the Honorable Barbara S. Jones and the Honorable Thomas B. Griffith for the position in the event that the Biden administration's appeal against the choice to grant Trump's request for a special master is ultimately unsuccessful.
In contrast, Trump has suggested Paul Huck, Jr., a senior judge from Florida nominated to the circuit court by former US President Bill Clinton, and the Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, a former FISA court magistrate, in an apparent effort to counteract the DoJ's purported push to reduce partisan perceptions.
The Justice Department and a House select committee are both looking
into the circumstances surrounding the attack on January 6, 2021, and a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is looking into Trump's suspected meddling in the 2020 election. Separate investigations
into the former president's businesses and tax returns are also ongoing.