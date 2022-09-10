https://sputniknews.com/20220910/the-future-is-now-online-gamers-brains-synchronize-when-playing-together-research-shows-1100636073.html

The Future is Now: Online Gamers’ Brains Synchronize When Playing Together, Research Shows

Many people believe that playing videogames too much may affect your brain. Well, there seems to be some truth in this - but in a positive fashion. 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to new research published by a group of scientists from the University of Helsinki in Finland, people's brains activate in a similar and simultaneous way during social interaction – including online gamers playing together, even if they are isolated in real life.During the study, 42 students were put into pairs and asked to play a specially designed game where they worked together to control a racing car - one gamer was responsible for speed and the other for its direction.The participants were split into separate rooms and were not able to communicate with each other outside the testing environment. Their electroencephalogram (EEG) scans showed that the players actually achieved brainwave synchronization across alpha, beta, and gamma waves.The test also showed that there is a strong connection between the increased synchronization in the alpha and gamma frequency bands and the successful gaming performance.The researcher noted that inter-brain synchronization, the effects of which can be reliably measured during gaming, opens new prospects when it comes to the positive results of online games. According to Wikström, "developing aspects in games that lead to increased synchronization and empathy can have a positive impact even outside of gaming.”

