Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Swedish Electricity Exports to EU Reaches Monthly Record of 4 TWh, Reports Say
15:01 GMT 10.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish electricity exports to the European Union in July hit a record monthly mark of 4 terawatt-hours (TWh) amid the energy crisis in the EU, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported on Saturday.
Sweden exported electricity to Finland, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania in July with the biggest share of electricity volumes exported to Germany, the broadcaster said, without specifying exports figures to these countries.
According to SVT, the electricity exports worsen the situation for consumers in the south of the country, where electricity prices are traditionally higher than in the northern regions of Sweden.
On August 9, the leader of the opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that electricity prices in early August in Sweden were on average five times higher than in 2020, with the government having difficulty planning electricity prices.
At the end of July, Niklas Damsgard, chief strategist for Swedish electricity grid operator Svenska kraftnat, said that Sweden could face power outages this coming winter.
After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.
