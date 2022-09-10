https://sputniknews.com/20220910/steve-bannon-claims-fbi-staged-raids-against-35-maga-republican-supporters-of-donald-trump-1100635215.html

Steve Bannon Claims FBI Staged Raids Against 35 ‘MAGA Republican Supporters of Donald Trump’

Steve Bannon Claims FBI Staged Raids Against 35 'MAGA Republican Supporters of Donald Trump'

On Thursday, ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrived at a NYC courthouse to surrender to New York State prosecutors over fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an ex-adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted raids on the homes of more than thirty allies of the ex-POTUS.When the host asked Bannon to confirm there had indeed been 35 raids, adding that he had not seen this reported in any media outlet, the ex-Trump adviser said that he was “breaking that news right here.”Bannon insisted that there was no real need for the searches, as “these people have lawyers” and that the “jackbooted Gestapo” intentionally made a “big display of this,” in a nod to Nazi Germany’s secret police.He argued that “this is all about intimidation,” with the Biden administration knowing that “they are losing.” Bannon pledged not to yield, adding, “Screw them. I spit right in their eye, I can’t care less.”The claims come after Bannon was arraigned earlier this week at a Manhattan court on multiple charges related to a crowdfunding fraud scheme, in which he had purportedly swindled donors out of money meant to fund the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.After he surrendered to New York State prosecutors on Thursday, Bannon pleaded not guilty to all counts and was reportedly released without bail later that day.In July, he was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating last year’s US Capitol breach. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days of jail and a maximum sentence of a year behind bars. The court will decide on the 68-year­-old’s fate in October.On January 6, 2021, a mob, which included Trump supporters, tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in US history. Five people died during the Capitol breach, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers.Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" despite urging his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home", and recording a video address on January 7 condemning the violence. He was impeached for an unprecedented second time over the accusations, but was then acquitted in the Senate.

