LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Unilaterally Refuses to Take Electricity From Zaporozhye NPP - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Unilaterally Refuses to Take Electricity From Zaporozhye NPP - Authorities
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
lpr
dpr
Zaporozhye NPP. File photo

LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Unilaterally Refuses to Take Electricity From Zaporozhye NPP - Authorities

04:53 GMT 10.09.2022 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 10.09.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
As the Russian special military operation continues, European countries that have been supplying Kiev with weapons are trying to come up with a solution to the energy crisis that hit them amid a series of anti-Russian sanctions the West imposed against Moscow.
On Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that some 11,000 sanctions imposed against Russia were unsuccessful and that "severe inflation and energy shortages caused by sanctions could bring Europe to its knees".
At the same time, Western states have continued to supply weapons, allocating extra money to Kiev. On Thursday, the Biden administration said it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.
Russian officials have been arguing that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.
06:04 GMT 10.09.2022
Russia's MoD Publishes Footage of 'Msta-B' Performance During Special Op in Ukraine
05:08 GMT 10.09.2022
Kiev Unilaterally Refuses to Take Electricity From Zaporozhye NPP - Regional Authorities
The Kiev authorities have unilaterally stopped accepting the electricity from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement and a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region's administration, has told Sputnik.
"The supply of electricity from the Zaporozhye NPP to the territory controlled by the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky has been stopped. Moreover, it has been stopped unilaterally by the Ukrainian side. They deliberately do not accept electricity, albeit it is technically possible to supply it there," Rogov said.
He added that electricity is now being supplied to the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
04:54 GMT 10.09.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shell Several Settlements in Donetsk Region - DPR
Ukrainian troops have shelled three settlements in the Donetsk region, firing a total of eleven 155mm and 152mm artillery shells, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following directions: 21:49 [18:49 GMT on Friday] in the direction of Netailove - city of Donetsk (Kuybishevskiy district): 3 shells of 152mm caliber were fired; 21:53 in the direction of Novomykhailovka - Dokuchaevsk: 3 shells of 155mm caliber were fired; … 00:00 - Dyleevka - Holmivskiy: 5 shells of 152mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

In a later update on Telegram, the DPR mission said that the city of Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops overnight.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 02:07 [23:07 GMT on Friday] in the direction of Orlivka - city of Donetsk (Kievskiy district): 6 shells of 155mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission reported in the early hours of Saturday.

