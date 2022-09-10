LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Unilaterally Refuses to Take Electricity From Zaporozhye NPP - Authorities

As the Russian special military operation continues, European countries that have been supplying Kiev with weapons are trying to come up with a solution to the energy crisis that hit them amid a series of anti-Russian sanctions the West imposed against Moscow.
On Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that some 11,000 sanctions imposed against Russia were unsuccessful and that "severe inflation and energy shortages caused by sanctions could bring Europe to its knees".
At the same time, Western states have continued to supply weapons, allocating extra money to Kiev. On Thursday, the Biden administration said it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.
Russian officials have been arguing that supplying the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.