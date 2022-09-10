LIVE UPDATES: Charles III to Be Officially Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St. James Palace

Following the death of his mother, Charles III will be formally proclaimed the new sovereign by the Accession Council at a historic ceremony at St. James's Palace in London. He is to make a declaration about the death of the Queen and to take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.
Other members of the Royal family will be present at the ceremony, including Prince William, Princess Catherine and Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
The proclamation confirming the new King will be signed by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Lord Chancellor Brandon Lewis and Earl Marshal - Duke of Norfolk Edward Fitzalan-Howard.
This is the first time the Accession Council has been televised.
