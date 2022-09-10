International
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/live-updates-charles-iii-to-be-officially-proclaimed-king-at-accession-council-at-st-james-palace-1100629084.html
LIVE UPDATES: Charles III to Be Officially Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St. James Palace
LIVE UPDATES: Charles III to Be Officially Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St. James Palace
Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-ruling monarch in British history, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, just several month after celebrating the... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-10T07:04+0000
2022-09-10T07:04+0000
uk
king charles iii
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102294/21/1022942103_0:172:3169:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_23fc1ea26a3a0724fb3db17e87bb61e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102294/21/1022942103_0:0:3169:2378_1920x0_80_0_0_5420efd68e17eff5c9a4e060dce9da6c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, king charles iii, queen elizabeth ii, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
uk, king charles iii, queen elizabeth ii, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Prince Charles - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Charles III to Be Officially Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St. James Palace

07:04 GMT 10.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-ruling monarch in British history, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, just several month after celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of her reign. In accordance with a procedure set by the Act of Settlement 1701, Prince Charles automatically became the King.
Following the death of his mother, Charles III will be formally proclaimed the new sovereign by the Accession Council at a historic ceremony at St. James's Palace in London. He is to make a declaration about the death of the Queen and to take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.
Other members of the Royal family will be present at the ceremony, including Prince William, Princess Catherine and Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
The proclamation confirming the new King will be signed by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Lord Chancellor Brandon Lewis and Earl Marshal - Duke of Norfolk Edward Fitzalan-Howard.
This is the first time the Accession Council has been televised.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:31 GMT 10.09.2022
Live From Outside St James’s Palace as New King Proclaimed at Accession Council
© Ruptly
07:10 GMT 10.09.2022
Japan's Imperial Family Declares Mourning to Honor Queen Elizabeth II - Reports
Japanese imperial family declared three days of mourning in honor of UK Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife, along with his parents Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko went into three days of mourning on Friday as a sign of sorrow for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the media reported.
Emperor Naruhito may travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the late monarch. Japanese Empress Masako may accompany her husband if her health permits.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the Asahi broadcaster reported on Saturday.
07:10 GMT 10.09.2022
Live from Scotland Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала