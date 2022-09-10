LIVE UPDATES: Charles III to Be Officially Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St. James Palace

Japan's Imperial Family Declares Mourning to Honor Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

Japanese imperial family declared three days of mourning in honor of UK Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife, along with his parents Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko went into three days of mourning on Friday as a sign of sorrow for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the media reported.

Emperor Naruhito may travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the late monarch. Japanese Empress Masako may accompany her husband if her health permits.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the Asahi broadcaster reported on Saturday.