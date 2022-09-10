https://sputniknews.com/20220910/indias-ruling-bjp--opposition-congress-parties-spar-over-price-of-rahul-gandhis-burberry-t-shirt-1100634432.html

India's Ruling BJP & Opposition Congress Parties Spar Over Price of Rahul Gandhi's Burberry T-Shirt

India's Ruling BJP & Opposition Congress Parties Spar Over Price of Rahul Gandhi's Burberry T-Shirt

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's love for British luxury fashion brand Burberry is no secret. While the 52-year-old parliamentarian often sports brand... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

India's ruling BJP and the main opposition party Congress have grilled each other after the former shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi flaunting a designer t-shirt during his ongoing "Unite India Journey" in Tamil Nadu on Friday.BJP not only posted the snapshot of Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt but also its price, further riling Congress politicians.As per reports in the Indian media, including the Hindustan Times, Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt cost him ₹41,000 ($515).Congress wasted little time in hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.Congress further claimed that BJP exaggerated the price of Rahul Gandhi's shirt to divert attention from the real issues facing the country.

