India's Ruling BJP & Opposition Congress Parties Spar Over Price of Rahul Gandhi's Burberry T-Shirt
India's ruling BJP and the main opposition party Congress have grilled each other after the former shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi flaunting a designer t-shirt during his ongoing "Unite India Journey" in Tamil Nadu on Friday.BJP not only posted the snapshot of Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt but also its price, further riling Congress politicians.As per reports in the Indian media, including the Hindustan Times, Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt cost him ₹41,000 ($515).Congress wasted little time in hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.Congress further claimed that BJP exaggerated the price of Rahul Gandhi's shirt to divert attention from the real issues facing the country.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's love for British luxury fashion brand Burberry is no secret. While the 52-year-old parliamentarian often sports brand t-shirts in the summer, he frequently dons a Burberry jacket when it's colder.
India's ruling BJP and the main opposition party Congress have grilled each other after the former shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi flaunting a designer t-shirt during his ongoing "Unite India Journey" in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
BJP not only posted the snapshot of Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt but also its price, further riling Congress politicians.
As per reports in the Indian media, including the Hindustan Times, Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt cost him ₹41,000 ($515).
"Bharat, dekho, (India, see)" the BJP tweeted alongside photos of Rahul Gandhi and his t-shirt, with the price of the attire mentioned in the tweet.
Congress wasted little time in hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.
"Today they are raising questions on our containers, on our leader's t-shirt, tomorrow they will raise questions on my branded canvas shoes or on my socks, on baniyan (vest) and underwear," Congress Parliamentarian and Communication Secretary Jairam Ramesh posted.
Congress further claimed that BJP exaggerated the price of Rahul Gandhi's shirt to divert attention from the real issues facing the country.