https://sputniknews.com/20220910/decisive-battle-begins-for-strategic-area-in-ukraine-1100614923.html
Decisive Battle Begins for Strategic Area in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson end the week with a jam-packed episode discussing all the breaking news from... 10.09.2022
Decisive battle begins for strategic eastern Ukrainian area
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson end the week with a jam-packed episode discussing all the breaking news from the death of the Queen of England to reports of Ukraine on the offensive front to a great discussion on mainstream media's decline in credentials.
Robert Patillo - Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project/Civil Rights Attorney/Radio talkerMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystSabrina Salvati - Boston based activist, leftist, and podcaster/ member of the Revolutionary Blackout NetworkIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Robert Patillo to discuss the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II and the reaction of not only the internet but many black and Irish leaders speaking out and saying controversial comments about her death.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Ukraine including the Battle of Kherson, what could be next for the Ukrainian army, and the US sending even more billions of dollars to the Ukranian military.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Sabrina Salvati of the Sabby Sabbs podcast to discuss the decline of real journalism in mainstream media and the leaked testimony of Anderson Cooper that exposed more of CNN's behind the scenes antics than the company would like.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
