Corgi Parade Incoming to Honor Late British Queen Elizabeth II & Her Love of Dogs

One of Queen Elizabeth II's many passions in life was her devotion to her dogs, which she had throughout her life.Throughout her lifetime, the queen had more than 30 corgis, which she also bred to carry on the ancestry of a canine gift she received as a teen.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
One of Queen Elizabeth II's many passions in life was her devotion to her dogs, which she had throughout her life.Throughout her lifetime, the queen had more than 30 corgis, which she also bred to carry on the ancestry of a canine gift she received as a teen.
Because of how well-known Elizabeth II's affinity for the corgi breed, the late Queen's admirers are planning a royal corgi procession at Buckingham Palace in her memory, the UK's Metro newspaper reported.
According to the report, Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, the parade's organizer, disclosed after the monarch's death that she had intended to honor the monarch with a unique corgi event.
"To celebrate the life of Her Majesty, we are planning to organize corgi gatherings at Buckingham Palace and other royal estates – Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral," Crerer-Gibert is quoted as saying. "Rest in peace – she’s gone to heaven to join all her corgis."
The procession is reportedly scheduled for October 9, one month following the queen's death.
The breed was first introduced to the royal household by the late queen's father, King George VI, in 1933 when he bought a corgi named Dookie. The Pembrokeshire Welsh corgi was allegedly chosen by the future Queen and Princess Margaret reportedly from a litter of three when the future monarch was seven years old.
They reportedly did this because they believed his long tail would let them to determine whether or not the dog was content.
As a result of the dog's success with the children, the future queen received Susan, her own first corgi, on her 18th birthday. In fact, a large number of the corgis the monarch owned during her reign
were Susan's direct descendants.
"I used to send her corgi photos and she always replied that she enjoyed them," Crerer-Gibert added.
Four dogs,
including two corgis, a dorgi, and a cocker spaniel, are left behind by Queen Elizabeth II. Following a crossbreeding between one of the queen's corgis and Pipkin, a dachshund owned by her sister Margaret, the "dorgi" breed was created.
The loss of corgi Willow in April 2018 left the Queen without any full-bred corgis. Candy was the only remaining dorgi in her possession. In April 2021, following the death
of the Duke of Edinburgh, her second son Prince Andrew presented the Queen with some corgi puppies. The same year, one of the corgis died at the age of five months due to a cardiac condition.
The Queen received Sandy, a new corgi, in June 2021 as a gift from Prince Andrew and granddaughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
In light of the Queen's death, her corgis may move from Buckingham Palace to the residence of Prince Andrew, the UK media reported earlier.
It was reportedly noted that King Charles III does not share his mother's affection for the breed, with the new monarch preferring Jack Russell Terriers.