International
BREAKING: Charles Formally Proclaimed King at Accession Council at St James' Palace
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/chrystia-freelands-nazi-background-and-a-las-vegas-journalist-is-murdered-by-a-democrat-politician-1100622893.html
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-10T08:08+0000
2022-09-10T08:08+0000
nato
poland
ukraine
the backstory
steve bannon
chrystia freeland
radio
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100622747_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e33afa2983cdaa70c3ed25d0241a4c14.png
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and reports of thirty-five Trump allies being raided by the FBI.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Video of Michigan Ballot Trafficking, BYU Racial Hoax Exposed, and Power Hungry DemocratsJareth Copus – Author of Ukraine Forever a Pawn | Michael Chomiak, Nazi Collaborators, and Ukraine NationalismIn the first hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Jim Hoft about the Las Vegas journalist killed by a Democrat politician; Steve Bannon; and the weakness of Republican politicians. Jim talked about how power-hungry the Democrats have become and the importance of independent journalism. Jim spoke about Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the overwhelming criticism of Biden's speech.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jareth Copus about his book Ukraine Forever a Pawn; Chrystia Freeland; and NATO. Jareth spoke on the background of Stepan Bandera, Chrystia Freeland's connections to Stepan Bandera in Ukraine, and Freeland's grandfather Michael Chomiak. Jareth spoke about the Saturday schools Chrystia attended and the possibility of her becoming NATO Secretary General.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100622747_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9b1ae319e07cc1c404500a409a0677.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, poland, ukraine, аудио, steve bannon, chrystia freeland, radio, radio sputnik
nato, poland, ukraine, аудио, steve bannon, chrystia freeland, radio, radio sputnik

Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician

08:08 GMT 10.09.2022
The Backstory
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
Subscribe
International
India
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and reports of thirty-five Trump allies being raided by the FBI.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Video of Michigan Ballot Trafficking, BYU Racial Hoax Exposed, and Power Hungry Democrats
Jareth Copus – Author of Ukraine Forever a Pawn | Michael Chomiak, Nazi Collaborators, and Ukraine Nationalism
In the first hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Jim Hoft about the Las Vegas journalist killed by a Democrat politician; Steve Bannon; and the weakness of Republican politicians. Jim talked about how power-hungry the Democrats have become and the importance of independent journalism. Jim spoke about Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the overwhelming criticism of Biden's speech.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jareth Copus about his book Ukraine Forever a Pawn; Chrystia Freeland; and NATO. Jareth spoke on the background of Stepan Bandera, Chrystia Freeland's connections to Stepan Bandera in Ukraine, and Freeland's grandfather Michael Chomiak. Jareth spoke about the Saturday schools Chrystia attended and the possibility of her becoming NATO Secretary General.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала