Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and reports of thirty-five Trump allies being raided by the FBI.

Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Video of Michigan Ballot Trafficking, BYU Racial Hoax Exposed, and Power Hungry DemocratsJareth Copus – Author of Ukraine Forever a Pawn | Michael Chomiak, Nazi Collaborators, and Ukraine NationalismIn the first hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Jim Hoft about the Las Vegas journalist killed by a Democrat politician; Steve Bannon; and the weakness of Republican politicians. Jim talked about how power-hungry the Democrats have become and the importance of independent journalism. Jim spoke about Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the overwhelming criticism of Biden's speech.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jareth Copus about his book Ukraine Forever a Pawn; Chrystia Freeland; and NATO. Jareth spoke on the background of Stepan Bandera, Chrystia Freeland's connections to Stepan Bandera in Ukraine, and Freeland's grandfather Michael Chomiak. Jareth spoke about the Saturday schools Chrystia attended and the possibility of her becoming NATO Secretary General.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

