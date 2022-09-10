https://sputniknews.com/20220910/chrystia-freelands-nazi-background-and-a-las-vegas-journalist-is-murdered-by-a-democrat-politician-1100622893.html
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-10T08:08+0000
2022-09-10T08:08+0000
2022-09-10T08:08+0000
nato
poland
ukraine
the backstory
steve bannon
chrystia freeland
radio
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100622747_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e33afa2983cdaa70c3ed25d0241a4c14.png
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and reports of thirty-five Trump allies being raided by the FBI.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Video of Michigan Ballot Trafficking, BYU Racial Hoax Exposed, and Power Hungry DemocratsJareth Copus – Author of Ukraine Forever a Pawn | Michael Chomiak, Nazi Collaborators, and Ukraine NationalismIn the first hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Jim Hoft about the Las Vegas journalist killed by a Democrat politician; Steve Bannon; and the weakness of Republican politicians. Jim talked about how power-hungry the Democrats have become and the importance of independent journalism. Jim spoke about Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the overwhelming criticism of Biden's speech.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jareth Copus about his book Ukraine Forever a Pawn; Chrystia Freeland; and NATO. Jareth spoke on the background of Stepan Bandera, Chrystia Freeland's connections to Stepan Bandera in Ukraine, and Freeland's grandfather Michael Chomiak. Jareth spoke about the Saturday schools Chrystia attended and the possibility of her becoming NATO Secretary General.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100622747_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9b1ae319e07cc1c404500a409a0677.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
nato, poland, ukraine, аудио, steve bannon, chrystia freeland, radio, radio sputnik
nato, poland, ukraine, аудио, steve bannon, chrystia freeland, radio, radio sputnik
Chrystia Freeland's Nazi Background and a Las Vegas Journalist is Murdered by a Democrat Politician
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Governor Hochul declaring a state of emergency over Polio, and reports of thirty-five Trump allies being raided by the FBI.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Video of Michigan Ballot Trafficking, BYU Racial Hoax Exposed, and Power Hungry Democrats
Jareth Copus – Author of Ukraine Forever a Pawn | Michael Chomiak, Nazi Collaborators, and Ukraine Nationalism
In the first hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Jim Hoft about the Las Vegas journalist killed by a Democrat politician; Steve Bannon; and the weakness of Republican politicians. Jim talked about how power-hungry the Democrats have become and the importance of independent journalism. Jim spoke about Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the overwhelming criticism of Biden's speech.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jareth Copus about his book Ukraine Forever a Pawn; Chrystia Freeland; and NATO. Jareth spoke on the background of Stepan Bandera, Chrystia Freeland's connections to Stepan Bandera in Ukraine, and Freeland's grandfather Michael Chomiak. Jareth spoke about the Saturday schools Chrystia attended and the possibility of her becoming NATO Secretary General.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik