https://sputniknews.com/20220910/chelsea-clinton-friendship-with-ivanka-trump-ended-when-she-went-to-the-dark-side-1100626382.html

Chelsea Clinton: Friendship With Ivanka Trump Ended When ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Chelsea Clinton: Friendship With Ivanka Trump Ended When ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Up until the 2016 presidential election, Trump and Clinton were seen as friends. Then, Ivanka was appointed to serve as senior adviser to her father - former... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-10T03:32+0000

2022-09-10T03:32+0000

2022-09-10T03:30+0000

americas

us

trump

ivanka trump

chelsea clinton

clinton

hillary clinton

celebrity feud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100626505_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_2631f732bdd82e8078db433a53d25040.jpg

Ivanka Trump's relationship with Chelsea Clinton allegedly ended when "she went to the dark side," according to former President Bill Clinton's daughter. Clinton and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were both interviewed on Bravo's "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week. The younger Clinton was questioned by host Andy Cohen over her friendship with the daughter of the 45th US president, whom her mother famously ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.She also revealed that she last spoke with Ivanka in November 2016, following her mother's defeat in the 2016 election. Trump and Clinton's friendship ended in October 2020, according to the former first daughter, who reportedly stated earlier that she had "no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence."Chelsea stated that she had "never had a relationship with Mr. Trump" in an interview she and Hillary Clinton gave to People magazine at the beginning of 2016.“My relationship has always been with Ivanka and certainly I do believe that friendship is more important than politics. I would never hold anyone accountable for what their parents or anyone else in their family said or did,” she added back then. “I see Ivanka as Ivanka.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220626/ivanka-2028-the-simpsons-prediction-about-trumps-daughter-becoming-us-president-goes-viral-1096673570.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, trump, ivanka trump, chelsea clinton, clinton, hillary clinton, celebrity feud