Chelsea Clinton: Friendship With Ivanka Trump Ended When ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Ivanka Trump's relationship with Chelsea Clinton allegedly ended when "she went to the dark side," according to former President Bill Clinton's daughter. Clinton and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were both interviewed on Bravo's "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week. The younger Clinton was questioned by host Andy Cohen over her friendship with the daughter of the 45th US president, whom her mother famously ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.She also revealed that she last spoke with Ivanka in November 2016, following her mother's defeat in the 2016 election. Trump and Clinton's friendship ended in October 2020, according to the former first daughter, who reportedly stated earlier that she had "no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence."Chelsea stated that she had "never had a relationship with Mr. Trump" in an interview she and Hillary Clinton gave to People magazine at the beginning of 2016.“My relationship has always been with Ivanka and certainly I do believe that friendship is more important than politics. I would never hold anyone accountable for what their parents or anyone else in their family said or did,” she added back then. “I see Ivanka as Ivanka.”
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Up until the 2016 presidential election, Trump and Clinton were seen as friends. Then, Ivanka was appointed to serve as senior adviser to her father - former US President Donald Trump, whose administration the Clintons frequently criticized.
Ivanka Trump's relationship with Chelsea Clinton allegedly ended when "she went to the dark side," according to former President Bill Clinton's daughter.
Clinton and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were both interviewed on Bravo's "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week. The younger Clinton was questioned by host Andy Cohen over her friendship with the daughter of the 45th US president, whom her mother famously ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.
“We were friends,” Clinton said. “She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends ... and then she went to the dark side.”
She also revealed that she last spoke with Ivanka in November 2016, following her mother's defeat in the 2016 election.
Trump and Clinton's friendship ended
in October 2020, according to the former first daughter, who reportedly stated earlier that she had "no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part
in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence."
“I don’t think [Ivanka and Donald Trump] are the same by any standard,” Clinton reportedly said at the time. “But I think she’s more than complicit. I don’t want to be friends with someone like that.”
Chelsea stated that she had "never had a relationship with Mr. Trump" in an interview she and Hillary Clinton gave to People magazine
at the beginning of 2016.
“My relationship has always been with Ivanka and certainly I do believe that friendship is more important than politics. I would never hold anyone accountable for what their parents or anyone else in their family said or did,” she added back then. “I see Ivanka as Ivanka.”