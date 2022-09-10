https://sputniknews.com/20220910/charles-iii-may-become-last-king-of-united-kingdom-expert-thinks-1100627143.html

Charles III May Become Last King of United Kingdom, Expert Thinks

Charles III May Become Last King of United Kingdom, Expert Thinks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK King Charles III may become the last king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, Mikhail Myagkov, the scientific director... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

The reason behind that could likely be that the British society would begin to consider the "ceremonial" institution of monarchy as an expensive burden in the realms of global instability and economic crisis, Myagkov argued.Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.Myagkov noted that discussions on the necessity of preserving the dynasty that ruled the country only formally were going on while Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. Nevertheless, he said, the Queen managed to become a symbol of the nation, adding that the very fact that she ruled the country for 70 years symbolized the stability of the UK.Alexander Zakatov, a spokesman for the House of Romanov, expressed the opposite view to Sputnik, saying that Charles III would defend the institution of the monarchy and maintain its authority.

