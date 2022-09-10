International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/charles-iii-may-become-last-king-of-united-kingdom-expert-thinks-1100627143.html
Charles III May Become Last King of United Kingdom, Expert Thinks
Charles III May Become Last King of United Kingdom, Expert Thinks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK King Charles III may become the last king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, Mikhail Myagkov, the scientific director... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-10T03:42+0000
2022-09-10T03:42+0000
world
uk
uk royal family
queen elizabeth ii
king charles iii
monarchy
british monarchy
crisis
russian military historical society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100626997_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_be6afb45f9a3a8f36fc82a4febb1e9d2.jpg
The reason behind that could likely be that the British society would begin to consider the "ceremonial" institution of monarchy as an expensive burden in the realms of global instability and economic crisis, Myagkov argued.Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.Myagkov noted that discussions on the necessity of preserving the dynasty that ruled the country only formally were going on while Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. Nevertheless, he said, the Queen managed to become a symbol of the nation, adding that the very fact that she ruled the country for 70 years symbolized the stability of the UK.Alexander Zakatov, a spokesman for the House of Romanov, expressed the opposite view to Sputnik, saying that Charles III would defend the institution of the monarchy and maintain its authority.
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/prince-charles-reportedly-asked-sex-pest-jimmy-savile-to-fix-royal-familys-image-1094524408.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100626997_243:0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7c5229e02dc4a0bbcac7803263e9788.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, uk royal family, queen elizabeth ii, king charles iii, monarchy, british monarchy, crisis, russian military historical society
uk, uk royal family, queen elizabeth ii, king charles iii, monarchy, british monarchy, crisis, russian military historical society

Charles III May Become Last King of United Kingdom, Expert Thinks

03:42 GMT 10.09.2022
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaPeople watch a broadcast of Britain's King Charles III first address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
People watch a broadcast of Britain's King Charles III first address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2022
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK King Charles III may become the last king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, Mikhail Myagkov, the scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society, has told Sputnik.
The reason behind that could likely be that the British society would begin to consider the "ceremonial" institution of monarchy as an expensive burden in the realms of global instability and economic crisis, Myagkov argued.
Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.
"With Europe being in crisis, and Britain having made its life even more difficult with Brexit, the institution of the monarchy may become too burdensome, and Charles III may become the last Windsor on the British throne. If the economic situation deteriorates, including due to spikes in energy prices, the British might wonder: 'Why should we spend hundreds of millions of pounds on a family of aristocrats who play no useful role in running the country?'" Myagkov said.
Myagkov noted that discussions on the necessity of preserving the dynasty that ruled the country only formally were going on while Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. Nevertheless, he said, the Queen managed to become a symbol of the nation, adding that the very fact that she ruled the country for 70 years symbolized the stability of the UK.
Alexander Zakatov, a spokesman for the House of Romanov, expressed the opposite view to Sputnik, saying that Charles III would defend the institution of the monarchy and maintain its authority.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech during his visit to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, northern England on July 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Prince Charles Reportedly Asked 'Sex Pest' Jimmy Savile to Fix Royal Family's Image
6 April, 13:12 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала