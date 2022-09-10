https://sputniknews.com/20220910/celebrity-culture-cant-hide-british-monarchys-colonialist-record-1100619118.html

Celebrity Culture Can’t Hide British Monarchy’s Colonialist Record

Celebrity Culture Can’t Hide British Monarchy’s Colonialist Record

Climate Change Brings Record Temperatures To California, Why Peace In Ukraine Was Sabotaged, Minor League Players Vote To Unionize 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-10T07:59+0000

2022-09-10T07:59+0000

2022-09-10T07:59+0000

radio

climate change

ukraine

nfl

baseball

queen elizabeth ii

by any means necessary

radio sputnik

colonialism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100618970_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1630dbdf3f333c170ec74ce75fba9954.png

Celebrity Culture Can’t Hide British Monarchy’s Colonialist Record Climate Change Brings Record Temperatures To California, Why Peace In Ukraine Was Sabotaged, Minor League Players Vote To Unionize

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss extreme weather battering California and how the climate crisis is clearly contributing to this weather, how working and poor Californians are paying the price for climate change despite the responsibility of corporations for climate change, why recent efforts to put up a challenge to climate change such as the Inflation Reduction Act are laughable at best, and why capitalism won’t produce a true challenge to climate change.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine and a recently revealed effort by the US and UK to sabotage peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that took place early on in the conflict, why the US and the UK would want to sabotage peace negotiations, and the role of a peace movement in this moment as NATO continues its efforts to fight this proxy war to the last Ukrainian.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss how Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has managed to avoid a congressional subpoena over allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace, why Snyder is likely to continue to own the Commanders and how that is emblematic of the unity of the ruling class. Minor League baseball players voting to unionize in response to the well documented poverty wages and conditions that minor league players have dealt with, and the latest in the negotiations to bring WNBA player Brittney Griner back to the US via a prisoner swap and the potential addition of Alexander Vinnik.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the stockholm syndrome being expressed by some colonized people despite the monarchy’s brutal legacy of colonialism all over the world, the recent unveiling of the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama and how celebrity culture is often used to shield elected officials and others from criticism, and why full employment in a racial capitalist system will serve to suppress wages.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, climate change, ukraine, nfl, baseball, queen elizabeth ii, аудио, radio sputnik, colonialism