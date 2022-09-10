https://sputniknews.com/20220910/cant-kids-just-be-kids-italian-party-urges-broadcaster-not-to-screen-peppa-pigs-lesbian-couple-1100630267.html

‘Can’t Kids Just Be Kids?’ Italian Party Urges Broadcaster not to Screen Peppa Pig’s Lesbian Couple

‘Can’t Kids Just Be Kids?’ Italian Party Urges Broadcaster not to Screen Peppa Pig’s Lesbian Couple

The children’s TV series Peppa Pig, created by British animators Mark Baker and Neville Astley, has been running since 2004. Earlier this week, the show... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

Federico Mollicone, culture spokesman for the right-wing Italian party Brothers of Italy, has called on the state-run broadcaster Rai not to air a Peppa Pig episode, which features a same-sex couple.The remarks followed the series for the first time showing a same-sex couple - two lesbian polar bears - on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.It remains unclear when the episode will be shown in Italy, where Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is tipped to become the next prime minister; the country’s general election is slated for September 25th.In 2021, Meloni’s party prevented an anti-homophobia law, drafted by the gay politician Alessandro Zan of Italy’s Democratic Party, from being passed in parliament at the time.Zan, for his part, tweeted back then that “Brothers of Italy raises the alarm, a new enemy is besieging the nation: Peppa Pig.”This came after a petition was first circulated in 2019 calling on Peppa Pig producers to feature same-sex parents.The request has garnered nearly 25,000 signatures over the past several years.Created by the British animators Mark Baker and Neville Astley, the Peppa Pig cartoon show first aired on May 21, 2004. The show, once touted as a “global phenomenon", centers on a 4-year-old female piglet and her family, as well as her peers portrayed as other animals. The show has been translated into 40 languages and broadcast in over 180 countries and territories.

